Defender Romano Floriani Mussolini, great-grandson of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, is determined to let his football talent speak louder than his family name as he prepares for his Serie A debut with newly promoted Cremonese.

The 22-year-old right back, on loan from Lazio, joined Cremonese earlier this month following the club’s promotion to Italy’s top flight via the Serie B playoffs.

“I’m here to play football. My surname? It has bothered others more than it has bothered me,” Floriani Mussolini said at a Wednesday press conference. “It’s a heavy name for some, but not for me. The less it’s talked about, the better. I want to express myself on the pitch and nothing else. My goal is to gain valuable experience in Serie A, face seasoned players, and play as much as possible to showcase my abilities.”

Floriani Mussolini is the son of Mauro Floriani and Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini, former member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia and granddaughter of Benito Mussolini, Italy’s prime minister from 1922 to 1943 following a fascist coup.

Capable of playing as a winger as well, Floriani Mussolini made 37 appearances last season for Juve Stabia, who were eliminated by Cremonese in the playoff semifinals. He joined Lazio’s youth academy at 13, having previously been with rivals AS Roma.

“The match against Lazio will be special – it’s the club I grew up with and support,” he added. “But right now, my focus is giving my all for Cremonese, and I want to win that game.”

Cremonese kick off their Serie A campaign away at AC Milan on Aug. 23.