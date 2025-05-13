The Turkish Cup final is set for its 63rd edition on Wednesday, where Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will face off in Gaziantep.

Over the years, this prestigious competition has seen 31 single-leg and 31 two-legged finals, with the 2023-2024 edition continuing under Ziraat Bankası’s sponsorship.

Throughout its history, the cup has been decided by various unique outcomes, including walkovers, penalties, extra-time thrills, and some truly surprising final matches.

Walkover and draw-decided victories

In the 1963-1964 season, a dramatic walkover occurred when the first leg between Galatasaray and Altay ended 0-0.

Altay failed to show for the return match, and the Turkish Football Federation awarded the cup to Galatasaray with a 3-0 scoreline.

The 1966-1967 final between Altay and Göztepe saw a 2-2 draw, and the cup was decided by a draw, marking the first time in history a Turkish Cup winner was determined this way.

Extra-time drama

Eight times, Turkish Cup finals have been decided in extra time.

Memorable moments include Göztepe’s 1968-1969 triumph over Galatasaray (1-0, 1-1 on aggregate) and Trabzonspor’s 2-0 victory over Beşiktaş in 1983-1984.

Other thrilling victories include Galatasaray’s 3-1 over MKE Ankaragücü in 1990-1991 and Sivasspor’s 3-2 win over Kayserispor in 2021-2022.

The 1995-1996 final saw Galatasaray, who led 1-0 from the first leg, overcoming Fenerbahçe 2-1 after extra time to clinch the title.

Penalty shootouts

The Turkish Cup has been decided by penalties on six occasions.

Galatasaray triumphed over Trabzonspor 5-4 in 1975-1976, while Beşiktaş bested Galatasaray 5-3 in 1997-1998.

Gençlerbirliği won via penalties in 2000-2001, defeating Fenerbahçe 6-3. In 2007-2008, Kayserispor emerged victorious against Gençlerbirliği 11-10 in an unforgettable penalty shootout.

Beşiktaş repeated the feat in 2010-2011, defeating İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor 4-3 in penalties, while Atiker Konyaspor won in 2016-2017 after a tense 0-0 draw and a 4-1 penalty victory over Medipol Başakşehir.

The most unlikely final: Trabzonspor vs. Bursaspor (1991-1992)

Among the most shocking finals in the Turkish Cup’s history is the 1991-1992 showdown between Trabzonspor and Bursaspor.

After a 3-0 loss in the first leg in Bursa, Trabzonspor staged an astonishing 5-1 comeback at home, securing a historic win and the cup.

Largest margin of victory

Gençlerbirliği holds the record for the biggest margin of victory in a final, with a dominant 5-0 win over Eskişehirspor in 1986-1987. Other notable high-margin wins include Trabzonspor’s 5-1 demolition of Bursaspor in 1991-1992 and Galatasaray’s identical 5-1 victory over Fenerbahçe in 2004-2005.

The "double" winners

The coveted "double" – winning both the Turkish Cup and the league title in the same season – has been achieved by 15 teams.

Galatasaray’s multiple victories, notably in 1999-2000, 2014-2015, and 2018-2019, have cemented their place as one of the most dominant teams in Turkish football.

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have also secured this rare feat in various seasons, with Galatasaray eyeing a double this year, as they continue to lead the Süper Lig.

Galatasaray's dominance

Galatasaray holds the record for the most consecutive Turkish Cup titles, winning four in a row from 1963 to 1966.

The club has also made the most finals, appearing in 22. Their dominance extends to repeated success across decades.

Perfect records

In four seasons, teams have won the Turkish Cup by winning every match, including Bursaspor’s 5-0 campaign in 1985-1986 and Beşiktaş's flawless 10-0 run in 1988-1989.

Trabzonspor also boasted a perfect record in 2002-2003.

Legends' game

A select group of 12 individuals have captured the Turkish Cup as both players and coaches, including icons like Fatih Terim, Gheorghe Hagi, Mustafa Denizli, and Şenol Güneş.