Napoli fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Victor Osimhen's goal canceled out Robert Lewandowski's opener.

Both teams, champions in their respective leagues last year but struggling this season, played a lackluster match with little attacking flair.

Barcelona, currently third in La Liga and eight points behind leaders Real Madrid, dominated the first half. Napoli, disorganized and struggling to advance beyond their own half, failed to pose a significant threat.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez expressed disappointment with the result, stating, "It is not a good result for the return leg."

"We were better in all aspects of the game, we had to control and struggle; we weren't effective up front, it was a summary of our season."

Barcelona were playing their first Champions League knockout match for three years, while Napoli were led by new coach Francesco Calzona with their Serie A title defense in tatters as they languish ninth in the domestic standings.

Napoli were frustrated by Barcelona's high pressing, missing simple passes, and gifting the ball to the visitors, who also looked short of ideas in possession.

Teenager Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player to appear in the knockout phase of the Champions League at 16 years and 223 days, was also bidding to become the tournament's youngest scorer but he sent an early effort wide and had a strike from distance saved by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Ilkay Gundogan twice shot wide for Barcelona before Poland striker Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 60th minute.

He received a pass from Pedri just inside the box and made space to unleash a bullet strike into the bottom corner of the net.

That woke Napoli up, and Nigerian Osimhen, playing his first game since the Africa Cup of Nations, equalized 15 minutes later with a fine swiveling strike from inside the box to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the return leg in Spain on March 12.

"We have a lot of work to do, but I congratulated the team for rediscovering the desire to fight," Calzona told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

"We struggled at the start, but I really liked the spirit of the side. The players gave their heart and soul to avoid defeat against a very strong opponent."