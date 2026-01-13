Napoli winger Noa Lang has emerged as one of the most sought-after names of the January transfer window, with Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe all pursuing the Dutch international as his future in Serie A comes under scrutiny.

Seven months after Napoli signed Lang from PSV Eindhoven in a deal reported at 25 million euros ($29.1 million) plus bonuses, the move has yet to deliver the expected return.

Brought in to inject creativity and directness into Antonio Conte’s attack, Lang has instead found himself on the margins, struggling to secure a regular starting role in a system that prioritizes structure and defensive balance.

Lang’s appearances across Serie A, domestic cup and European competitions have been intermittent, with limited goal involvement and little continuity.

While Napoli maintain public patience, internal assessments suggest the club is open to January discussions if a suitable offer arrives, particularly one that offsets a substantial portion of the summer investment.

That openness has ignited intense interest from Türkiye’s traditional heavyweights.

Galatasaray moved early, identifying Lang as a potential difference-maker capable of raising their attacking ceiling in both domestic and continental competition.

Napoli's Noa Lang during the warm-up before the Serie A match against Hellas Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, Jan. 7, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Beşiktaş quickly followed, armed with a personal narrative that sets them apart.

Lang spent part of his formative years in Istanbul and trained with Beşiktaş’s academy while his stepfather, former professional Nourdin Boukhari, was playing in the Süper Lig, a connection that still resonates.

The contest escalated sharply in recent days with Fenerbahçe’s entry.

Turkish and Italian media report direct talks between Fenerbahçe and Napoli, reflecting the club’s intent to strengthen aggressively as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.

Lang is viewed as a high-upside winger capable of immediate impact, particularly in high-tempo, emotionally charged matches.

The player’s stance has only intensified the battle.

Lang is understood to be receptive to a move to Türkiye, where familiarity, guaranteed responsibility and a more expressive footballing environment appeal at this stage of his career.

Regular minutes and a leading role could offer the reset he has struggled to find in Italy.

Lang’s career has followed an unconventional path shaped by resilience.

After early development across the Netherlands, France and Türkiye, he emerged at Club Brugge as one of Europe’s most exciting wide attackers, carried that form to PSV Eindhoven and earned international recognition.

Napoli represented a leap to the elite. Whether it becomes a brief stop or a lesson learned now hangs in the balance.

Technically gifted, confident in isolation and versatile across the attacking line, Lang remains a player whose impact depends heavily on trust and freedom.

As Napoli weigh pragmatism against patience, Türkiye’s fiercest rivals are positioning themselves to offer exactly that.