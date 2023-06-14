The Nations League finals will take center stage this month, featuring four exceptional European nations vying for glory in the Netherlands.

The hosts, the Netherlands, along with Croatia, Italy and Spain, make up the quartet of teams competing in this tournament.

From 14th to 18th June, these football powerhouses will battle it out in two intense semifinal matches, leading up to an epic final showdown.

But wait, there's more to this story than just the bare facts.

Here are the juicy details one needs to savor every moment of this enthralling four-day international football extravaganza.

What sets this tournament apart is the presence of four top-10 teams according to FIFA's world rankings.

The Netherlands, currently sitting in sixth place, lead the way, closely followed by Croatia in seventh, Italy in eighth, and Spain sealing the 10th spot.

Each team brings its unique strengths and aspirations to the pitch.

Although Croatia enters the finals as debutants in the Nations League, they have demonstrated their prowess throughout the tournament.

Their triumph in France last year, coupled with an impressive World Cup campaign, where they knocked out Brazil en route to the semifinals where they lost to the eventual winners Argentina of course, sets them up as a formidable force.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have been on an exceptional run under Louis van Gaal.

With an unbeaten 20-game streak, including a successful qualification campaign for the Nations League finals, the Dutch are eager to make up for their runner-up finish in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Spain aims to overcome their disappointment in the previous World Cup, where they suffered a shocking defeat to Morocco in the round of 16.

Under the new coach Luis de la Fuente, La Roja have experienced mixed results but possess the talent and determination to make a mark in this competition.

Reigning European champions Italy endured a setback by failing to qualify for the World Cup.

However, they have since rallied, topping a challenging Nations League group that included England, Germany and Hungary.

Roberto Mancini's men will be seeking redemption and a chance to showcase their championship pedigree.

The setting for this thrilling event is nothing short of spectacular.

The previous Nations League finals took place in Portugal and Italy, but this time, the Netherlands takes the spotlight.

The games will be held at two venues – the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, known affectionately as De Kuip, and FC Twente's De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

The grand finale will take place at the Feyenoord Stadium, promising an atmosphere charged with excitement.

Dutch manager Ronald Koeman expressed his team's anticipation, saying, "We can win a trophy in our own country. We've been looking forward to this for a long time. There are four strong countries, and there is little to choose between us."

Vrigil van Dijk (C), head coach Ronald Koeman (3rd R) and players of the Netherlands during a training session of the Dutch national team, Zeist, Netherlands, June 10, 2023. (EPA Photo)

The Nations League has not only captivated football fans but also captured the attention of UEFA.

In their commitment to enhancing the competition's appeal, UEFA announced revisions to the format for the 2024-25 edition.

The inclusion of quarterfinals and promotion playoffs will inject even more excitement into the tournament.

Moreover, UEFA revealed their plans for a Women's Nations League set to commence in the autumn of 2023.

This exciting addition will serve as a prelude to the 2025 Women's European Championship, showcasing the growing prominence of women's football.