Sport, especially football, has always wielded immense influence, forging bonds and fostering unity.

It turns strangers into friends, united by their shared passion for the game and their team's success.

Such was the scene on Tuesday evening when the Turkish Crescent-Stars advanced to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

Türkiye erupted in joy as the national team, affectionately dubbed "Bizim Çocuklarımız" ("Our Kids"), secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Austria.

The hero of the day, Merih Demiral, made history by scoring the fastest goal in Euro knockout history in Leipzig, Germany.

Türkiye's Merih Demiral (2nd R) celebrates scoring the 0-1 goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between Austria and Türkiye, in Leipzig, Germany, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Both teams had chances within the first 30 seconds, and Demiral capitalized on a defensive mishap by Austria to score within the first minute.

Christoph Baumgartner's attempted clearance ricocheted off teammate Stefan Posch to goalkeeper Patrick Pentz, who managed to scoop the ball off the line.

However, Demiral quickly seized the opportunity and slotted home the rebound.

UEFA recorded the goal at 57 seconds, marking it the second-fastest in Euro history.

Demiral added to his matchday tally by scoring the second just before the hour mark to secure Türkiye's advancement.

Nationwide celebrations

In the Turkish capital, Ankara, jubilant crowds filled the streets, cafes, and homes, celebrating with Turkish flags and joyous chants while forming vehicle convoys.

Turkish supporters celebrate the Crescent-Stars' win over Austria during the Euro 2024 last 16 match, Ankara, Türkiye, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

The city’s atmosphere was electric as fans reveled in pride and excitement over the national team's achievement.

Kızılay was awash with Turkish flags, and even until midnight, the streets were packed with exuberant fans, leaving no room to set foot as the celebrations continued in full swing.

Istanbul's famous Taksim Square and İstiklal Street were filled with jubilant supporters.

Turkish supporters celebrate the Crescent-Stars' win over Austria during the Euro 2024 last 16 match, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

In Kartal, strangers united under the Crescent-Star banner, sending their love to the team in Germany.

Horns blared and fireworks lit up the night as fans celebrated with chants and songs, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The streets of Izmir were alive with celebration as fans flocked to Gündoğdu Square and Kordon.

The city’s residents danced and sang, while police ensured safety during the revelry.

Antalya turned into a carnival, with residents creating long car convoys and gathering in Cumhuriyet Square to sing and celebrate.

"Türk'te bu yürek oldukça herkes bize boyun eğecek" echoed through the streets as fans expressed their confidence in the team.

In Edirne, thousands gathered at Şehit Astsubay Ömer Halis Demir Park to watch the game on giant screens.

Turkish supporters celebrate the Crescent-Stars' win over Austria during the Euro 2024 last 16 match, Edirne, Türkiye, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

The final whistle ignited an outpouring of joy, with fans singing and driving in victory parades.

Samsun celebrated with large crowds at Çobanlı Dock and Cumhuriyet Square, where big screens broadcast the match.

The joyous scene included phone light displays and car horns blaring in unison.

Bursa citizens took to the streets in large numbers, forming car convoys and celebrating with traditional music.

The city’s excitement was palpable as fans looked forward to the upcoming match against the Netherlands.

Isparta witnessed similar celebrations with car convoys and patriotic displays.

The joy was evident as residents marked Türkiye's progression in the tournament with Turkish flags and national anthems.

Isparta's neighboring Burdur saw crowds celebrating on the main streets, singing and waving flags.

Turkish supporters celebrate the Crescent-Stars' win over Austria during the Euro 2024 last 16 match, Burdur, Türkiye, July 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Mehmet Furkan Doğan, a local resident, expressed his belief in the team’s potential to emulate the 2008 run by reaching the semifinals, reflecting the nation's optimistic spirit.

In Bayburt, fans gathered around a giant screen in the city center, celebrating the victory with car parades and flag-waving, embodying national pride and joy.

Despite recent upheavals, Kayseri saw its citizens celebrate with car convoys and enthusiastic chants.

The streets were illuminated with torches and adorned with flags as fans celebrated the team's success.

With the Crescent-Stars set to face the Netherlands on Saturday in the quarterfinals, the nation remains united in anticipation and hope.

The journey continues, and the spirit of the fans will undoubtedly drive the team forward as they strive for further glory in Euro 2024.