Fans at a match in Essen, Germany, responded to a racist outburst with a unified chant condemning hatred.

The incident unfolded before a match between Rot-Weiss Essen and VfB Stuttgart II in the 3rd Bundesliga.

Prior to kickoff, a moment of silence was observed for the victims of the recent attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market.

During this, a supporter shouted, "Germany belongs to the Germans." The crowd’s reaction was swift and resolute, as fans collectively shouted, "Nazis out!" in protest.

The 57-year-old fan who made the racist comment was escorted from the stadium by police and banned from attending future matches. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Rot-Weiss Essen’s press spokesperson, Henrik Lerch, expressed support for the crowd’s response, calling it an appropriate and necessary stand against racism.

The club’s message was clear: such behavior would not be tolerated.