"Terim" a documentary on the life and career of legendary Turkish football coach Fatih Terim will hit the screens on Sept. 15, streaming giant Netflix confirmed Tuesday.

Netflix made an announcement on social media which was accompanied by a theatrical trailer of the documentary.

"Football player, captain, teacher, father, grandfather, emperor Fatih #TERIM only on Netflix on Sept. 15." the Netflix post on Twitter read.

The four-part documentary will focus on Terim's four-decade coaching career at Süper Lig giant Galatasaray, Serie A sides Fiorentina and AC Milan, as well as the Turkish national football team.

The film will be narrated by Terim himself and reportedly sheds light on hitherto unknown aspects of one of Turkey's most important sports figures.

"Terim" was directed by Burak Aksoy, while Altuğ Gültan was the screenwriter.

Being the most successful coach in the history of the Turkish Süper Lig, he has clinched 20 trophies with Galatasaray.

At the helm of the Lions, he won eight Turkish Süper Lig titles, three Turkish Sports Writers Association Cup (TSYD) Cups, three Turkish Cups, two Presidential Cups and three Turkish Super Cups.

He has lead Galatasaray to 239 victories in 399 matches while suffering 64 defeats, with a haul of 2.03 points per match.

Terim also guided the Turkish national team to Euro 2008 semifinals.

Like many football coaches, Terim was also a player before becoming a coach. He began his footballing career with Adana Demirspor, which has recently become champion of the second tier Lig. 1 to join the Süper Lig.

Terim later joined Galatasaray, where he would eventually reach legendary status.