Ismail Temiz has assumed the technical director role for the amputee football national team, taking over from Osman Çakmak.

In an interview with AA Spor Talks, Temiz expressed his commitment to preserving the team's European and world champion titles, and his ambition to extend his personal success from club teams to the national stage.

Acknowledging the collective efforts that have propelled the team's rise to prominence, Temiz expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the national team's journey.

"Our journey began in 2003, and we achieved the ultimate feat of becoming world champions in 2022. Our former coach, Osman Çakmak, played a pivotal role in this accomplishment. Our mission is weighty, as it is no easy task to maintain the status of a reigning world champion team. However, we are determined to work tirelessly and defend our titles as European and world champions," Temiz said.

Turkish amputee national team celebrate winning the World Cup with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after beating Angola, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

Reflecting on the forthcoming Nations League in Poland, where they will face formidable European teams, Temiz revealed their aspirations.

"In the Nations League, we will encounter strong European opponents. Our objective is to return triumphant from Poland. We have devised a comprehensive one-week training camp program, and we hope to bring home yet another championship," Temiz said.

Temiz also emphasized the team's commitment to incorporating individuals who have experienced amputations due to earthquakes into sports.

Temiz shed light on the low number of licensed disabled athletes in Türkiye, despite a sizable disabled population.

"With a population comparable to Iran's, Türkiye has only 250,000 licensed athletes. While we have an accomplished federation, the number of athletes with physical disabilities remains limited, ranging from 3,000 to 5,000. It is disheartening that out of the 11 million disabled individuals in Türkiye, only a few have obtained licenses for sports. The success of a sports club lies in its ability to reach and support as many disabled individuals as possible," Temiz said.

Regarding the amputee football league's progress, Temiz acknowledged its increasing brand value while acknowledging certain challenges.

Incoming Turkish amputee football national team coach Ismail Temiz speaks during the interview, Ankara, Türkiye, May 31, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Our league has gained recognition and established its own brand value. Nevertheless, we cannot compete on the same scale as professional football. With only a few clubs and athletes, we face difficulties in securing sponsor support. Municipalities and some companies have been instrumental in ensuring the stability of amputee football. It is vital that we expand both our revenue streams and the number of athletes. We take the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) as a benchmark, aspiring to emulate the professionalism and success of the Spor Toto Super League. We draw inspiration from their accomplishments," Temiz elaborated.

Having made significant contributions to the development of amputee football in Türkiye, Temiz shared his personal journey.

"As a former intelligence specialist in the special forces, I tragically lost my left foot below the knee while on a mission. During my rehabilitation, sports were suggested to aid in my recovery. It was then that amputee football captured my attention. At the time, this sport was relatively unknown in Türkiye. In 2003, we formed the team and subsequently established our national representation. Given that amputee football was a nascent discipline, immediate success seemed improbable. Nonetheless, we were determined to make this sport accessible not only to veterans but also to disabled citizens. We faced challenges during the first World Cup, where we placed last. However, we made significant strides through collaborations with NATO and extensive training. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) provided us with a vehicle, enabling us to tour 14 provinces and establish 14 sports clubs. In 2009, our league officially commenced, and we have come a long way since then," Temiz shared, recounting the remarkable journey.