New Zealand's Women's World Cup journey began with a poignant moment Thursday as just hours after a shocking shooting in downtown Auckland, the Football Ferns took the field and secured their first-ever World Cup win, defeating Norway 1-0.

The somber atmosphere in Auckland was transformed into a powerful display of unity as a record crowd of 42,137 packed Eden Park stadium, eager to cheer on the home team and co-hosts of the tournament with Australia.

With increased security in place, including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the nation came together to support their team.

Before the kickoff, an opening ceremony honoring New Zealand's Indigenous heritage set the stage for an emotional moment of silence, paying tribute to the victims of the tragic shooting.

Despite the challenges and sadness, the Ferns were determined to make their mark on the World Cup.

Facing a formidable Norwegian team, the Ferns showcased their defensive prowess in the first half, frustrating Norway's attempts to find the back of the net.

Ada Hegerberg, the first-ever woman to win the Ballon d'Or award, was kept at bay by Rebekah Stott's skillful defending.

Then, in the opening moments of the second half, the breakthrough came.

Hannah Wilkinson, with the home crowd's support behind her, received a perfect cross from Jaqui Hand and confidently found the back of the net.

The stadium erupted in jubilation, contrasting with Norway's goalkeeper Aurora Mikalson's stoic stance.

For New Zealand, it was a long-awaited moment of triumph.

The Football Ferns had participated in five previous World Cups but had never tasted victory.

This historic win against a strong opponent was a testament to their determination and growth as a team.

Norway, the 1995 World Cup champions, couldn't capitalize on their chances and were left to rue their missed opportunities.

Despite the loss, they were considered favorites in Group A and had a solid historical record against New Zealand.

The Ferns nearly doubled their lead in the 89th minute after a video review awarded them a penalty, but Ria Percival’s attempt to hit the post.

As the final whistle blew after a nerve-wracking stoppage time, emotions spilled over on the field. The Ferns' bench rushed to join the celebration, with captain Ali Riley showing pure joy and relief.

The 1-0 scoreline may have been slim, but it marked a new chapter in New Zealand's women's football.

The Ferns' journey to the World Cup had been challenging, with only one win in their last 11 matches leading up to the tournament.

However, their victory against Norway was a beacon of hope, a fresh start on the grand stage.

With the Women's World Cup now in full swing, New Zealand's triumph has set the tone for an exciting and unpredictable tournament.