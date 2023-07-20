New Zealand's Auckland was gripped by a shooting incident just hours before the opening match of the ninth Women's Football World Cup Thursday, leaving two people dead and five others wounded.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins addressed the nation, reassuring them that the football tournament would proceed as planned.

He said that the shooting appeared to be the work of a lone individual and that law enforcement was not pursuing anyone else in connection with the attack.

In a televised media briefing, Hipkins emphasized that there were no apparent political or ideological motivations behind the shooting, thereby confirming that there was no threat to national security.

Consequently, New Zealand's security threat level remained unchanged.

However, authorities announced an increase in police presence throughout the city to ensure safety and reassure the community during this difficult time.

Auckland had embraced the international excitement, playing host to thousands of players and tourists from around the globe for the Women's World Cup.

Hipkins, in an emotional address to journalists, expressed his deep regret that the event had commenced amid such tragedy.

However, he emphasized the importance of acknowledging the loss during the opening ceremony and urged the entire community to rally behind the tournament.

As the investigation into the identity of the gunman unfolded, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster provided preliminary information during a news conference.

Though not formally identified, the assailant was believed to be a 24-year-old male who worked at the construction site where the shooting took place.

Armed with a pump-action shotgun, he moved through the building site, firing indiscriminately.

As the situation escalated, the attacker found refuge in an elevator shaft on the upper levels of the site.

He continued to fire shots before eventually being discovered dead shortly thereafter.

During the attack, an officer was injured, and four members of the public were wounded.

The assailant, despite having a history of family violence, was not considered to have posed a higher-level risk, according to Coster.

FIFA, the governing body of world football, was quick to acknowledge that the shooting was an isolated incident unrelated to football operations.

Thus, the opening match at the Eden Park stadium in Auckland would proceed as planned, with the participating teams receiving support.

Among the teams present in Auckland when the incident occurred were representatives from New Zealand, Norway, Italy, the United States, Vietnam and Portugal.

The Norwegian team hotel, situated near the site of the shooting, reported all its members safe, with the captain emphasizing that they were preparing for the match despite the ordeal.

Meanwhile, players from Italy and the United States encountered delays as they were unable to leave their hotels because of the ongoing police operation.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who was leading the presidential delegation to the opening ceremony, was confirmed safe by the U.S. Embassy.

Football spokesperson Aaron Heifetz expressed that the players' safety was the utmost priority, and after ensuring their well-being, they collectively waited out the situation.

Lynn Williams, a forward for the U.S. team, candidly acknowledged that such incidents were tragically familiar in the United States due to the prevalence of gun violence.

Nonetheless, the players remained steadfast in their commitment to the sport and the tournament, while also mourning the loss of lives.

As authorities cordoned off several streets in Auckland and canceled ferry services into the city, the safety and well-being of the public remained paramount.

The FIFA Fan Festival event near the scene was delayed as a precautionary measure.

Throughout the tragedy, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was adamant in asserting that the incident was in no way related to the Women's World Cup or the city's status as a co-host of the event.

New Zealand, renowned for its peaceful environment, has rarely witnessed gun violence of this nature.

In response to the Christchurch massacre in 2019, the government took decisive action, implementing stringent gun control measures, including a ban on military-style semi-automatic weapons and other lethal firearms.

The opening match of the Women's Football World Cup at Eden Park was not only a showcase of athletic prowess but also a testament to the strength and solidarity of a global community united by the love of the beautiful game.