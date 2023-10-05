Newcastle's triumph Wednesday night in the Champions League marked not only a glorious victory but also a crowning moment for Saudi Arabia's football ambitions.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund's acquisition of the club just two years ago breathed new life into a struggling Newcastle, and now, it seems, they are on the cusp of achieving even greater feats.

Hours before the kickoff at the iconic St. James' Park, Saudi Arabia emerged as the frontrunner in FIFA's fast-track bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The kingdom's football aspirations were soaring to new heights, and what better way to celebrate than with a scintillating match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG?

The stadium witnessed an electric atmosphere as Newcastle, propelled by their passionate fans, took on a PSG side that had been under Qatari ownership for over a decade, courtesy of their selection as the 2022 World Cup host.

While Newcastle surged to the top of Group F after massacring PSG 4-1, AC Milan held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw.

In a week that saw both Arsenal and Manchester United falter in the group stage, Manchester City rose to the occasion, securing a 3-1 victory against Leipzig.

The defending champions, backed by Abu Dhabi, look poised for another successful campaign, leading the Group G standings comfortably as Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continued their resurgence with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Porto.

Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old prodigy, became the youngest player ever to start a European Cup game, adding to the allure of the contest.

Barcelona and Porto are poised to become host venues for the 2030 World Cup, forming part of a grand FIFA plan spanning three continents.

The Estadio do Dragao in Porto saw Ferran Torres score the decisive goal against Barcelona, stepping in for the injured Robert Lewandowski.

While Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou is under renovation, La Blaugrana are hosting their dances at the city's Olympic stadium.

However, the result of the week in the Champions League had to be Royal Antwerp's 3-2 defeat at their century-old Bosuil Stadium.

Their inability to hold onto a 2-0 lead against Shakhtar Donetsk mirrored Union Berlin's misfortune the previous day against Braga.

A missed penalty by veteran defender Toby Alderweireld in the dying moments left the Belgian champions ruing a missed opportunity to secure their first point in Group H.

The Belgian side squandered a 2-0 halftime lead and missed a penalty in stoppage time.

Atletico Madrid also witnessed a spirited comeback, securing a 3-2 victory against Feyenoord.

Lazio added to the excitement with a stoppage-time winner against Celtic, joining Atletico Madrid at the top of Group E after Atletico's gritty 3-2 win over Feyenoord.

Newcastle's return to the Champions League after over two decades is something that the world needs to talk about more.

While the Saudi Public Investment Fund's involvement in the club had its critics, there was an undeniable hometown charm to the story.

Boyhood fans Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff were among the scorers against the star-studded PSG lineup, a moment that Coach Eddie Howe described as "very special" for Newcastle.

This victory marked the latest achievement in Newcastle's impressive streak, including a draw against AC Milan and an astounding 8-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Notably, they had also knocked out Manchester City in the English League Cup, proving their revival.

As for Manchester City, their journey in the Champions League continued smoothly.

In a closely contested match against Leipzig, late goals from substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku sealed the victory, with Erling Haaland once again being kept at bay while Phil Foden led the way.