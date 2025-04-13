Manchester United crashed to their 14th Premier League defeat of the season – equaling their worst tally since 1989-90 – with a humbling 4-1 loss at Newcastle on Sunday.

Despite missing manager Eddie Howe, who was hospitalized due to illness, Newcastle showed no signs of slowing in the race for a Champions League spot. Sitting fourth with 56 points, the Magpies struck early, with Sandro Tonali’s crisp 24th-minute volley setting the tone for a dominant display.

The visitors responded well, scoring a superb goal on the break finished by Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho in the 37th minute, but Harvey Barnes restored Newcastle’s lead early in the second half.

Barnes added a third in the 64th minute before an error from league debutant Altay Bayindir in goal gifted Bruno Guimaraes a late fourth to send Newcastle above Manchester City. United dropped to 14th.

Newcastle entered the match aiming to complete the league double over United for the first time since the 1930-31 season.

However, that feat no longer carries the weight it once did. United have been beaten home and away by four teams this season – the most times they’ve suffered such a fate in a single campaign since 1957-58.

Manager Ruben Amorim made five changes to his side for the trip to the northeast, with Thursday’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Olympique Lyonnais in mind.

United quickly found their rhythm, with Joshua Zirkzee playing a sublime one-two with Bruno Fernandes before forcing a fine save from Nick Pope.

Newcastle made their first big chance count, with Alexander Isak lofting the ball over the backline before Tonali slammed it home for his second successive goal at home.

United have now conceded first in 19 league matches this season – their most in a single campaign since 2013-14 – with six games still to play.

A superb stop from Bayindir, making his Premier League debut in place of first-choice keeper Andre Onana, denied Isak a quick second.

That save proved crucial, as Garnacho finished well on the counter after Manuel Ugarte won the ball back. The 20-year-old netted his 15th Premier League goal – the second most by a South American player under 21.

United needed a solid start to the second half to mount a comeback but were too easily broken down by fullback Tino Livramento before Barnes arrived right on cue.

Barnes could hardly believe his luck as he ran straight through United’s defense to become only the second Newcastle player to score a brace against them in the Premier League era.

The visitors’ woes continued as Bayindir’s poor clearance was intercepted by Joelinton, who squared for Guimaraes to seal a fifth consecutive win in all competitions for Howe’s side.