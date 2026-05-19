Neymar has been named in Brazil’s squad for next month’s World Cup, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Monday, opening the door for the forward’s return to football’s biggest stage after an injury-hit qualifying campaign.

The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, returns after a prolonged spell on the sidelines that kept him out of much of the campaign as the five-time champions chase a record-extending sixth title.

The announcement came during a ceremony at Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Tomorrow, where music performances and celebrity appearances accompanied one of the most closely watched squad reveals in recent years.

Ancelotti, who took charge of the national team last year, had not previously selected the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward. Earlier this month, he said Neymar’s selection would depend strictly on fitness and form, not reputation or sentiment.

“We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition,” Ancelotti said at a news conference on Monday.

“He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It is true that in some positions we prioritized experience.”

Neymar, who has 79 international goals but has not featured for Brazil since 2023, has faced questions about his fitness and form following an injury-marred spell at Al Hilal and an underwhelming return to his boyhood club Santos last year.

The forward said on Sunday he was satisfied he had done all he could to prove he was fully fit and deserved a place in the squad. “Physically, I feel great. I have been improving with every game,” he told reporters after Santos’ 3-0 defeat to Coritiba.

Loaded offense, few surprises

The rest of Brazil’s squad was largely retained from the qualifying campaign and recent friendlies, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Endrick shouldering attacking duties alongside Neymar.

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, defender Eder Militao and Chelsea winger Estevao were left out due to injuries. Chelsea forward Joao Pedro and midfielder Andrey Santos, who had been called up previously, also missed the final squad.

“Some of the players who were with us this year will not be happy with this list. I am sorry, and I want to thank everyone who was with us,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey. They also face Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)