Neymar has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his final tournament, stating he's determined to make the most of his last shot at glory with Brazil.

“This will be my last World Cup, my last chance, and I will do everything to be there,” said the 32-year-old forward, who hasn’t featured for Brazil in over a year. Despite his long absence, Neymar remains confident Brazil will secure a spot in the finals, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Brazil faces a rocky path in South American qualifiers, sitting fifth in the 10-nation standings after 12 of 18 rounds. However, the top six teams qualify for the World Cup, and Brazil holds a comfortable five-point lead over seventh-place Bolivia.

“I have a lot of faith in the team and the emerging young players,” Neymar said. “We’re not where we want to be, but I believe we can achieve something big. We have a year, maybe a year and a half, to work and reach our goal.”

Neymar’s journey to the World Cup has been challenging. After an injury forced him out of Brazil’s loss to Uruguay in October 2023, he underwent knee surgery and was sidelined for a year. His brief comeback for Al Hilal in October and November was cut short by a hamstring injury. Still, he remains focused on being fit for the 2026 tournament.

“I want to be there and will do everything I can to be part of the Brazilian team,” he emphasized.

By the time the World Cup kicks off, Neymar will be 34. He could play in the U.S. before then, as Al Hilal will participate in the expanded Club World Cup in June, where Inter Miami – featuring Messi and Suarez – will also compete. Neymar expressed excitement at the possibility of reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates.

"Playing with Messi and Suarez again would be incredible,” Neymar said. "We still talk, and I’d love to revive our trio.”

While Neymar is content in Saudi Arabia, he left the door open for a potential move to the U.S. in the future, hinting that football’s unpredictability could lead to a surprise reunion with Messi and Suarez in Miami.

"When I left Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window in the U.S. was closed, so I didn’t have that option. But football is full of surprises,” he said.

As Neymar prepares for his final World Cup, fans are eager to see if he can make one last magical run on the global stage.