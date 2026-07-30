Neymar has all but confirmed his retirement from international football, saying his time with Brazil has come to an end after more than 16 years with the national team.

The 34-year-old, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, made the announcement after Santos defeated Venezuela's Universidad Central 4-2 in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday night, bringing further clarity to comments he first made following Brazil's shock World Cup exit earlier this month.

"I think my time with the national team has already passed," Neymar told reporters. "I made history there, and I'm very happy about it. I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want it anymore."

His remarks effectively closed the door on an international career that ended in heartbreak when Brazil suffered a 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on July 5.

After coming off the bench and converting a stoppage-time penalty in that match, an emotional Neymar hinted that his journey with the Selecao was over.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he told Brazilian broadcaster ge shortly after the final whistle.

The defeat marked Brazil's earliest World Cup elimination since 1990 and prolonged the five-time champions' wait for a record-extending sixth world title, their last having come in 2002.

Norway stunned Brazil with two late goals from Erling Haaland before Neymar converted from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time after Bruno Guimarães had earlier missed a penalty. Limited by recurring fitness issues, including a right calf problem, Neymar played only a minor role during the tournament, making substitute appearances against Scotland in the group stage and Norway in the knockout round.

Despite the disappointing finish, Neymar leaves the national team as one of the greatest players in Brazilian football history.

He scored 80 goals and produced 58 assists in 130 appearances, surpassing Pelé's long-standing national scoring record in 2023. Only Cafu has made more appearances for Brazil.

Neymar also became one of the few Brazilian players to score in four different World Cups, finishing with nine goals across the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 tournaments.

His international debut came in August 2010, and he quickly emerged as the centerpiece of a new generation. His greatest triumph with the senior national team arrived in 2013 when he inspired Brazil to the FIFA Confederations Cup title, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Spain in the final and winning the tournament's Golden Ball award as its best player.

He also captained Brazil to Olympic gold on home soil at the Rio 2016 Games, scoring the decisive penalty in the shootout victory over Germany after previously winning silver at the London 2012 Olympics.

The World Cup, however, remained the one prize that eluded him.

Neymar's memorable 2014 campaign ended prematurely after suffering a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinals against Colombia, forcing him to miss Brazil's infamous 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany. Brazil were then eliminated in the quarterfinals by Belgium in 2018 and Croatia on penalties in 2022, before their surprising last-16 exit to Norway this year.

Injuries increasingly shaped the latter stages of his international career. A serious ACL and meniscus injury sustained against Uruguay in October 2023 sidelined him for an extended period and limited his involvement before returning for the 2026 World Cup.

While international glory ultimately proved elusive, Neymar built one of the most decorated club careers of his generation.

He first rose to prominence with Santos, leading the Brazilian club to the 2011 Copa Libertadores title before joining Barcelona, where he formed the famed attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Together they won the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles and numerous domestic trophies.

A world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain followed in 2017, where Neymar collected multiple Ligue 1 championships before an injury-hit spell with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He returned to Santos in early 2025 and recently extended his contract through the end of 2026.

Although Neymar stopped short of making a formal retirement announcement through the Brazilian Football Confederation, his latest comments leave little doubt that his international chapter has ended.

He departs as Brazil's all-time leading scorer, one of the nation's most-capped players and one of the defining talents of his generation.