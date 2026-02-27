Neymar Jr., the mercurial Brazilian forward whose career has been a mix of brilliance, setbacks, and controversy, reminded the football world of his enduring talent with a two-goal performance in Santos’ 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama on Thursday.

The display not only rescued vital points for his boyhood club but also reignited debate over his potential inclusion in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At 34, Neymar’s path back to form has been interrupted by injuries, including knee surgery late last year and a long absence from the national team.

Yet, against Vasco at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, he demonstrated that flair and instinct remain intact.

Breaking the drought

This was Neymar’s third appearance of the season and only his second full 90 minutes.

Critics had questioned whether the winger could still influence matches after going nearly two months without a goal, his last coming in December 2025.

Neymar silenced the doubters emphatically. His first goal came in the 35th minute, a clinical finish inside the box from a Joao Schmidt through ball.

The second, in the 68th minute, was pure Neymar: he nutmegged a defender on the left flank and curled a 20-yard shot into the top corner.

Vasco’s Dimitri Payet pulled one back late, but Santos held on, climbing to mid-table early in the Serie A season.

Post-match, Neymar addressed critics with characteristic candor. “Last week they said I was the worst player in the world. Today I scored two goals, and that’s what matters,” he told SporTV. “One day you’re no good or you’re ‘retired’; the next, people say you have to go to the World Cup.” He acknowledged lingering fatigue but emphasized progress: “This was my third game of the year and only my second full 90 minutes. I felt some cramping at the end, but that’s part of the process.”

Return to Santos

Neymar’s journey back to Santos, where he began as a 17-year-old in 2009, was seen as a chance to revive his career after a troubled stint at Al-Hilal from 2023 to 2025, where injuries limited him to just three appearances.

He played a decisive role in helping Santos avoid relegation in the 2025 season, scoring five goals in the final five games.

A contract extension in January 2026 signaled his commitment, but fitness remained a challenge.

A meniscus operation in December 2025 in Doha, intended to correct lingering knee pain from an ACL tear in 2023, delayed his full return.

Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar has battled a cascade of injuries that sidelined him from the national team for over two years, his last cap coming in October 2023.

World Cup aspirations at stake

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 caps, Neymar’s legacy is secure, yet a World Cup trophy has eluded him.

With the 2026 tournament approaching in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., he faces a race against time to regain full fitness.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has emphasized that only fully fit players will make the squad, leaving Neymar on the fringe despite his experience.

After his brace against Vasco, Neymar remained measured about his World Cup chances.

Speaking to Caze, he said, “I don’t know what will happen from now on, I don’t know about next year. It may be that when December comes, I’ll want to retire. I’m living year to year now.” He acknowledged the year ahead as pivotal: “This year is very important, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it’s a World Cup year, and for me too.”

Career defined by brilliance and resilience

Hints of retirement at 34, Neymar is placed alongside stars like Messi and Ronaldo, navigating football’s twilight years.

From his debut at 17, scoring 107 goals in 225 games for Santos, to record-breaking transfers and multiple league titles, his career has been remarkable.

Internationally, he led Brazil to the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2016 Olympic gold, though World Cup glory has eluded him.