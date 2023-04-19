Despite being sidelined by an injury, the life of Brazilian football sensation Neymar appears to be more intriguing than ever before, as he and his partner, the stunning model Bruna Biancardi, announce that they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together.

The couple, who were formerly engaged, have rekindled their romance and are now celebrating this new chapter in their lives.

As reported by Marca, Neymar, who already has an 11-year-old son named Davi Lucca, is excited to be a father again.

The Brazilian celebrity couple, however, has not yet revealed the gender of their unborn child.

The romantic saga between Neymar and Biancardi has had its fair share of twists and turns.

After initially starting their courtship in 2021, the couple made their relationship official in January 2022, but their engagement, which was announced shortly after that, was short-lived as they called it off in August of the same year, leaving fans of the couple in dismay.

During their separation, Biancardi explicitly stated that there was no instance of infidelity and appealed for privacy, emphasizing her feelings for Neymar and his family by saying, "I hold deep affection for him and his loved ones. Therefore, I kindly request you not bring up my name. Thank you for being so understanding."

Despite the obstacles they faced in the past, Neymar and Biancardi rekindled their relationship in early 2023 and have now announced their pregnancy, marking the next step in their journey together.

The couple expressed affection for their unborn child in their social media announcement, saying, "We have envisioned your life, we are preparing for your arrival, and we know that you are here to complement our love and bring even more joy to our days."

Biancardi, a 28-year-old Brazilian marketing manager and social media influencer with a huge Instagram following, expressed her joy and anticipation regarding the newest addition to their family.

"You will be welcomed into a loving family, including my sister, grandmothers, uncles, and aunts, who already love you. We eagerly await your arrival, dear son or daughter," she said.