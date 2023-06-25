Football star Neymar has been hit with a second fine by environmental authorities in Brazil following his disregard for orders to halt an unauthorized construction project at his mansion near Rio de Janeiro.

Officials revealed that the Brazil and Paris Saint Germain forward was already facing a hefty fine of at least 5 million reais ($1 million) for several environmental violations discovered on his luxury property in the idyllic resort town of Mangaratiba.

The violations included the construction of an artificial lake and beach without obtaining the necessary permits.

Despite authorities cordoning off the site and ordering a complete halt to all activities, reports from Brazilian media suggest that Neymar went against the orders and hosted a party at the property, even swimming in the lake.

This blatant disregard for environmental regulations has further exacerbated the situation for the football star.

Following a subsequent inspection on Saturday, environmental inspectors found that the activities at the site directly violated the restraining order and had caused additional environmental infractions.

As a result, Neymar will face an additional fine, the exact amount of which will be determined after a thorough investigation, expected to be concluded next week.

The inspection revealed a range of unauthorized activities, including diversion of a waterway, extraction of water from a river, extensive excavation and landscaping, and using beach sand, all without required permits.

The father of Brazilian football star Neymar Jr., Neymar Da Silva Santos, argues with officials as a construction is halted on a property of his son over environmental violations, in Mangaratiba, Brazil June 22, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

These findings paint a picture of a project that flouted environmental regulations and showed a disregard for preserving natural resources.

So far, Neymar's representatives in Brazil have not responded to requests for comments, leaving many questioning the football star's stance on the matter.

While dealing with repercussions of the environmental fines, Neymar is also recovering following an operation on his right ankle in March.

The 31-year-old striker has been out of action since February, raising doubts about his future at Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar acquired the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016, which reportedly boasts an expansive land area of 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) and features luxurious amenities such as a helipad, spa, and gym.

However, his recent actions have cast a shadow over his reputation and raised concerns about his commitment to environmental responsibility.