According to national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar Tuesday, Neymar, the forward for Brazil, will not be able to recuperate in time from knee surgery to participate in next year's Copa America.

The top scorer for Brazil underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during international duty in October.

Lasmar, who conducted the surgery, stated that the 31-year-old is not expected to be fit until August.

The medical team does not plan to take shortcuts in the recovery process, ruling out his participation in the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States.

"There won't be time; it's too early. There's no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks," Lasmar told Brazilian radio station Radio 98 FM.

"We expect that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is in August. We need to be patient. Talking about a return before nine months is premature."

"It is very important to allow the body the time it takes to build that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will have recovered at a high level."

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August, but the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward played only five games as he struggled with muscle injuries.

Brazil has been drawn into Group D for the Copa America, alongside Colombia, Paraguay and a CONCACAF qualifier.