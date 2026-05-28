Brazil’s World Cup preparations were disrupted on Wednesday after Neymar missed the national team’s first training session to undergo medical tests, casting fresh uncertainty over his place in the squad.

The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the 34-year-old forward, who is recovering from a right calf injury, did not take part in the closed-door session at the team’s Granja Comary base and was instead sent to a private clinic in Teresopolis for imaging tests.

In a statement, the CBF said no further details would be released until the national team’s medical staff complete their assessment.

Neymar’s absence quickly dominated discussion on the second day of Brazil’s training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil are scheduled to hold three more sessions at Granja Comary before Sunday’s friendly against Panama at the Maracana.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is already without three players for that match. Defenders Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos, along with forward Gabriel Martinelli, are involved in Saturday’s Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar’s recall last week generated widespread excitement after he had not featured in Ancelotti’s plans during the Italian coach’s year in charge.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, Neymar has not played for his country since 2023. His return came amid scrutiny over his fitness and form following years of injury problems and an underwhelming spell back at Santos.

The timing could hardly be more delicate. After facing Panama, Brazil meet Egypt in Cleveland in their final friendly before opening their World Cup campaign against African champions Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey. Brazil and Morocco are drawn in Group C alongside Haiti and Scotland.

In an interview with Reuters in early May, Ancelotti made clear that reputation alone would not secure Neymar’s place.

He said Neymar would receive no special treatment and that his selection would be based strictly on fitness and form, not sentiment.

For now, Brazil wait for the medical verdict and on whether their most recognizable name will be fit to take center stage next month.