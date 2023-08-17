The winds of transformation often find their impetus in the footprints of legendary figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name that resonates across continents and generations, stands as a beacon of change in the Saudi Pro League, leaving an indelible mark that has drawn admiration even from his peers.

Brazil forward, Neymar, now poised for his own Al-Hilal adventure, expressed his anticipation of locking horns with the Portuguese virtuoso, illuminating the dynamic metamorphosis that Ronaldo has catalyzed.

At 31, Neymar inked a transformative chapter in his storied journey, signing a two-year contract with Riyadh's Al-Hilal.

His voyage comes on the heels of a six-year tenure with Paris Saint Germain, culminating in a deal that reportedly scales a staggering 90 million euros ($98 million).

However, it is the specter of Ronaldo that looms large, his influence shaping the Saudi Pro League like an artist's brush on canvas.

The Portuguese maestro, a five-time Ballon d'Or laureate, charted his course to Al-Nassr in December, defying gravity as he propelled himself from Manchester United's embrace.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Arab Club Champions Cup Final between Al Hilal and Al Nassr at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 12, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Neymar, with the ink barely dry on his own Al-Hilal contract, offered his reflections in an exclusive interview.

"I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him 'crazy,' and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more," Neymar said.

As the desert sands shifted, the Saudi Pro League embarked on a fervent pursuit of excellence.

A financial commitment of over 600 million euros reverberated through the corridors of power, enticing stars from European clubs.

Among these recruits stand the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who embraced Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid's embrace, Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson, and Riyad Mahrez, once a vital cog in Manchester City's engine.

For Neymar, this transformation yields an intoxicating blend of thrill and motivation.

"Meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater," Neymar added.

With the reappointment of Portuguese tactician Jorge Jesus, a triumvirate of football excellence – former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves, Serbia's Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, and the Senegalese sentinel Kalidou Koulibaly – adorns the Al-Hilal colors.

"It is very important to have quality in the squad. It helps in some decisions you take throughout your career," Neymar said.

"I am very excited to write a new story, chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club's ambition," he added.