Brazilian forward Neymar teased the possibility of reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, reviving the legendary "MSN" trio that dominated European football for years.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Neymar expressed his eagerness to share the pitch with them once more.

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other," he told the U.S. cable news network.

"It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal. I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows? Football is full of surprises," he added.

The trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar – known for their lethal attacking partnership at Barcelona – were a formidable force for three seasons before Neymar’s record-breaking transfer to PSG in 2017.

(L-R) Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi celebrate after a goal against Atletico Madrid during a La Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium, Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 11, 2015. (AP Photo)

While Messi and Suarez stayed together for a few more seasons, they eventually parted ways, with Suarez joining Atletico Madrid.

The two reunited at Inter Miami in 2024, while Neymar continues his career in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has made just seven appearances for Al-Hilal since his 90 million euro ($93 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with injuries sidelining him for much of his time at the Saudi club.

His contract with Al-Hilal ends in June.

The 32-year-old also discussed his ambitions for the 2026 World Cup, admitting that this will be his final opportunity to play in the tournament.

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it," he said.

With six rounds left in the South American qualifiers, Brazil holds fifth place in the standings with 18 points.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time the tournament has been co-hosted by three countries.