Neymar, Memphis Depay and Thiago Silva are leading a protest by top Brazilian footballers against the use of artificial turf for league matches, raising concerns about the heightened injury risks it poses.

The trio led an online campaign Tuesday, stressing their fears that players face increased injury potential on artificial surfaces.

Some clubs in Brazil’s top divisions are opting for artificial turf to maximize stadium use and reduce wear on natural grass pitches.

"It is worrying to see the direction Brazilian football is taking. With the size and representation of our sport, this debate shouldn’t even exist. In the most respected leagues in the world, players are heard, and investments are made to ensure the quality of the pitch in the stadiums," the footballers said in a statement. "The solution to a bad pitch is to make a good pitch. It is as simple as that. Football is natural, not artificial."

Neymar has just returned to Santos, Depay plays for Corinthians and Thiago Silva is at Fluminense.

Defending Brazilian champions Botafogo, Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense are among the clubs that have used artificial turf, prompting some veteran players or those returning from injury – including Neymar – to boycott away matches against those teams.

Palmeiras said in a statement that criticism of its artificial turf is superficial and not based on science.

The club added that the playing surface was certified by FIFA, the sport's world governing body, and has been subject to regular inspections since 2020 "to ensure it meets the same standards as a natural grass pitch in perfect condition."