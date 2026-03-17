Neymar was omitted from Brazil's latest squad announced Monday by coach Carlo Ancelotti for this month’s friendlies as the five-time world champions ramp up preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil will face France on March 26 in Boston and Croatia on March 31 in Orlando ahead of the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 34-year-old’s absence follows a recent missed match for Santos FC due to muscle fatigue, a game Ancelotti had planned to watch in person while scouting players ahead of finalizing the squad.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not played for the national team since suffering a serious knee injury in October 2023 and has struggled to maintain a consistent run of matches since returning to Santos last year.

"Neymar can be at the World Cup if he's 100%," Ancelotti told reporters Monday after announcing his squad. "I didn't call him up because he's not 100%. Neymar has to be training and playing."

Neymar, at a Kings League event in Sao Paulo on Monday, said he was disappointed and sad about being left out.

"But I remain focused, day after day, training session after training session, match after match. We will achieve our goal. The dream continues."

Ancelotti has called up 19-year-old Endrick, who returns to international action for the first time in almost a year, and handed a first call-up to Brentford's Igor Thiago as Brazil looks to refresh its attacking options.

Brazil will play another friendly against Egypt in June before beginning its Group C World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13.

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Fenerbahçe)

Defenders: Wesley (AS Roma), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Endrick (Olympique Lyonnais), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Rayan (Bournemouth), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)