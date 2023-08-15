Brazil's enigmatic forward Neymar is set to embark on an unexpected journey to Saudi Arabia as reported Monday, with a captivating announcement that Pro League's Al Hilal had sealed a momentous two-year deal with Paris Saint Germain.

As Neymar bids adieu to Ligue 1, the rumblings of this transfer saga hint at numbers that could dazzle even the most seasoned financial pundits.

The cloak of silence shrouded PSG, the Ligue 1 champions, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, as the news broke like wildfire.

Yet, the French newspaper L'Equipe claimed that the deal could potentially yield a staggering 160 million euros ($175 million).

The dance of digits aside, insiders whispered that the crux of the matter rested on an approximately 90 million euros, plus an enticing array of add-ons.

Sources, privy to the inner workings of this high-stakes maneuver, discreetly revealed to Reuters that Neymar's journey to a new horizon was marked by a medical evaluation, conducted against the backdrop of the French capital.

As Monday waltzed forward, the stage was set for Neymar's flight to Riyadh, where he would be unveiled to fans at the King Fahd Stadium come Wednesday.

Al Hilal, under Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, finds itself on the cusp of history.

Saturday promises an electrifying showdown with Al Fayha, where Neymar's anticipated appearance in his No. 10 is poised to etch a fresh chapter.

Rewind the reels to 2017, when Neymar's meteoric transition from Barcelona to PSG rewrote the transfer fee playbook with a record-breaking sum of 222 million euros ($243 million).

Paris was his canvas, and he painted it with 118 goals in 173 appearances, a masterstroke that secured a chest of Ligue 1 titles and other trophies.

But winds of change are never far away in the world of football, as Neymar found himself gradually edged out of the nucleus of Coach Luis Enrique's strategy.

Intrigue spun like a silken thread, whispering that Neymar yearned for a Barcelona reunion, albeit temporarily through a loan pact.

Yet, the financial tempests swirling around the Spanish giant rendered this aspiration a distant dream.

The stage was set for a new chapter, and Neymar embraced it with open arms, trading the Camp Nou allure for the King Fahd Stadium.

Al Hilal's pursuit of football luminaries did not end with Neymar – PSG's Kylian Mbappe was also a part of their visionary tableau.

However, fate took a different turn as Mbappe resumed his role within the Parisian ranks.

Lionel Messi danced on the periphery of Al Hilal's interests, only to be swayed by Major League Soccer's siren call via Inter Miami.

Al Hilal, a colossus in both the Asian and Saudi football realms, boasts an awe-inspiring collection of 66 trophies.

The lustrous sheen of their accomplishments includes 18 league titles and four Asian Champions League triumphs.

This spellbinding transfer spectacle unfolds against a backdrop of a sports landscape undergoing transformation, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund announcing an investment and privatization initiative that has Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal as its focal points.

The Saudi Pro League kicked off recently with a resounding declaration – their half-billion-dollar investment yielded an influx of European talent, reshaping the league's competitive landscape.

Cristiano Ronaldo's enthralling alliance with Al Nassr last season after the World Cup, coupled with Al Ittihad's audacious signing of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, set the stage for a tantalizing season.

The trio of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, and Roberto Firmino's conquest of the Champions League was followed by a fresh chapter – donning the colors of Al Ahli.