Taunting Internacional Limeira fans got more than they bargained for as Neymar silenced them with the first "Olimpico" goal of his career.

The Brazilian star curled in a stunning corner kick in the 27th minute, his right-footed effort kissing the far post before settling in the net, leading Santos to a commanding 3-0 win in the Paulista Championship.

The 33-year-old also provided two assists, setting up Tiquinho Soares for a first-half double.

"They teased me, and I said, now I'm the one who's going to score the goal," Neymar told TNT Sports.

The home fans also taunted Neymar in the ninth minute when he walked up to take a corner, and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward responded by signaling for them to sing louder before setting up Soares to score.

"My greatest joy is playing football," Neymar posted on social media.

Neymar, who left Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal last month to return to his boyhood club, said last week that Santos were helping him "to rediscover soccer, rediscover joy."

Santos play Bragantino in the Paulista Championship quarterfinals next weekend.