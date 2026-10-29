Santos captain Neymar has been suspended for two matches for covering his mouth while arguing with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor during a Brazilian Serie A match, adding to a disciplinary setback that will keep the forward out of action for at least three games.

Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) announced the ruling Wednesday after finding the 34-year-old guilty of violating the so-called Vinicius Jr. rule, which prohibits players from covering their mouths during on-field confrontations under a protocol designed to discourage the concealment of potentially discriminatory or abusive remarks.

The decision was delivered by the tribunal’s disciplinary commission in a first-instance ruling, meaning Neymar and Santos can appeal.

The incident occurred Saturday during Santos’ 1-1 draw with Bahia at Vila Belmiro. Tensions between Neymar and Nestor had escalated during the match before the Santos captain was sent off following their confrontation early in the second half.

Neymar received a yellow card in the first half after throwing the ball at Nestor following a foul involving the pair. The booking was his third in the relevant accumulation period, triggering an automatic suspension for Santos’ next league fixture.

The argument continued after the break, when Neymar approached Nestor again and covered his mouth with his hand while speaking. Nestor moved away and alerted referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio, who reviewed the incident with the video assistant referee before showing Neymar a straight red card under the protocol.

The referee’s report also recorded that Neymar ran toward Bahia’s bench after his dismissal in an apparent attempt to confront Nestor again. Teammates intervened to restrain the forward.

The STJD subsequently imposed an additional two-match suspension for the protocol violation, extending Neymar’s absence beyond the automatic bans resulting from his yellow- and red-card sanctions.

The Vinicius Jr. protocol takes its name from Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and aims to prevent players from concealing potentially discriminatory or abusive language during confrontations. Covering the mouth in such situations can make it harder for officials to establish what was said, prompting stricter disciplinary scrutiny in Brazilian football.

Neymar acknowledged covering his mouth after the match but disputed the significance of the gesture, accusing Nestor of using the rule to gain a competitive advantage. Nestor, meanwhile, described the language directed at him as deeply disrespectful. Bahia also issued a statement condemning the verbal abuse of its player.

The combined sanctions mean Neymar will miss Wednesday’s league match against Palmeiras because of his yellow-card accumulation, followed by Santos’ next two fixtures against Red Bull Bragantino and Coritiba. He is not expected to return until late November, with a possible comeback against Grêmio in the 36th round.

The suspension comes during a demanding period for Neymar, whose 2026 campaign has been affected by fitness concerns and disciplinary problems. Three months ago, he became the first player in Brazil’s top division to be temporarily removed from the field under a rule being tested to curb goalkeepers’ time-wasting.