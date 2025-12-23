Neymar has successfully undergone arthroscopic surgery on his knee, Santos said Monday, as the winger begins his push to regain full fitness and force his way back into Brazil’s squad for next year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old rejoined his boyhood club in January and proved pivotal in their fight for survival in Brazil’s top flight, playing through pain and scoring five goals in his final four appearances.

Santos said the procedure was performed by Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well,” the club said.

Santos did not provide a timeline for Neymar’s return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery could take up to a month.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, Neymar has not played for the national team since 2023 because of a series of injuries.

In October, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar must be fully fit to earn a recall ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.