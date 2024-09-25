Neymar is not yet ready for a swift return to action for Al-Hilal, as confirmed by the club's head coach.

The Brazilian superstar joined the Riyadh team in August 2023 but managed to feature in only five matches before undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his left knee sustained while on international duty in October.

After Neymar, 32, returned to training in July, speculation grew that he was close to a comeback, but coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations in a post-match news conference.

"Neymar is an important player for Al-Hilal and the league in general,” Jesus, who led Al-Hilal to a 19th league title in May, said on Tuesday. "I can’t, however, specify a date for when he will return, but we will look at the situation in January.”

Neymar will be eligible for registration by Al-Hilal in January for the second half of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) season.

With SPL teams allowed to register a maximum of eight foreign players over the age of 21, Neymar’s spot in the roster for the first half of the league campaign was filled by Marcos Leonardo, who was signed from Benfica earlier in September.

Upon returning to fitness, Neymar, whose two-year contract ends next August, is eligible to participate in Al-Hilal’s ongoing AFC Champions League campaign, as the continental competition has no restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed.