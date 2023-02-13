Sunday's Super Bowl was a spectacle of emotions at the State Farm Stadium, with the fervent cheers of die-hard American football fans reverberating through the stands.

All eyes were glued to the field during the much anticipated halftime performance, while the tragedy of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake was never far from people's thoughts.

From a sporting perspective, the Kansas City Chiefs cemented their dominance with a hard-fought 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, securing their second Super Bowl title in the past four NFL seasons.

With the seconds ticking away, Harrison Butker rose to the occasion, drilling a 27-yard field goal to seal the Chiefs' dramatic 38-35 victory in Glendale, Arizona.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, earned his second Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) award, cementing his place among the league's elite.

Despite battling through an ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes delivered an outstanding performance in the 57th Super Bowl - the championship game of the 2022 NFL season.

His spectacular plays resulted in 182 passing yards and three touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The Kansas City Chiefs achieved the ultimate feat of football excellence in 2020, winning the Super Bowl, and followed it up with an encore performance in 2021, reaching the title game once again.

On the other hand, it is never a Super Bowl without a thrilling halftime extravaganza featuring spectacular fireworks, awe-inspiring stage performances, and some of the best musical artistry the world has to offer.

World famous R'n'B singer Rihanna produced an explosive Super Bowl performance donning an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe.

Appearing pregnant and glowing, Rihanna appeared on one of several majestic floating platforms that soared high above the crowd, as a dazzling array of energetic dancers, all dressed in pristine white, gathered below.

Lest we forget

The National Football League (NFL) encouraged American football fans on Sunday to contribute to ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria ahead of the most heavily-viewed sports event in the United States.

"While we're here getting ready for an incredible Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles, we also acknowledge the devastation in Turkey and Syria as those countries experience the aftermath of earthquakes that have claimed thousands of lives," an on-field anchor said in the final minutes before the Super Bowl's kickoff.

"We offer our continued prayers and encourage fans to visit www.redcross.org/nfl to support those relief efforts," she added as players warmed up on the field ahead of the big game.

Members of the Lebanese Red Cross carry the corpse of a victim on a stretcher retrieved from the rubble of a collapsed building, Damascus, Syria, Feb. 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The message was passionately echoed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who asked fans to take a moment to heed the call to help those in need in Türkiye and Syria.

The U.S. government, along with everyday Americans, are taking action to make a difference. To join in their effort, Blinken provided a link to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Center for International Disaster Information to learn how you can help.

More than 30,000 people in Türkiye were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted the country's southeast last Monday, according to the country's disaster agency, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A search and rescue team in action after rescuing a 6-year-old child from the wreckage of Hisami Apartment, Diyarbakır, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2023. (DHA Photo)

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

In neighboring war-torn Syria, at least 3,574 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the northern provinces of Idlib, Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Raqqa, according to government sources and rescue officials in opposition-held areas.