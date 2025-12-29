Guaranteed top spot in Group C, Nigeria wrap up their Africa Cup of Nations group campaign against Uganda on Tuesday at Fez Stadium, playing with confidence – and a point still to prove.

The Super Eagles have done the hard work early, winning their first two matches to open a three-point cushion at the summit. Uganda, meanwhile, sit bottom on one point, edged behind Tanzania on goal difference and staring at a familiar fight for survival.

Nigeria’s path to qualification has been effective, if not entirely serene.

Their latest outing – a breathless 3-2 win over Tunisia – summed up the dual nature of Eric Chelle’s side: ruthless going forward, vulnerable when concentration slips.

After storming into a three-goal lead through Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles were forced to cling on as Monastir Talbi’s header and an Ali Al-Abdi penalty dragged Tunisia back into contention late on.

It was another reminder that Nigeria rarely travel the straightforward route.

They have now both scored and conceded in seven of their last eight matches, including the opening 2-1 victory over Tanzania.

Still, results remain firmly in their favor.

Seven wins from their last 10 games underline their consistency, while their AFCON group-stage record – seven wins from the last nine – reinforces their reputation as serial qualifiers.

Having secured a 16th consecutive appearance in the knockout rounds and already wrapped up Group C, Nigeria’s motivation now shifts from necessity to statement.

The three-time champions are chasing their first continental title since 2013 and each assured performance helps soften the sting of last tournament’s final defeat – as well as the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

Uganda arrive with less pressure but greater urgency.

The Cranes’ absence from the global stage has drawn little scrutiny and finishing second in their World Cup qualifying group was still viewed as respectable.

AFCON, however, offers no such comfort.

Since ending qualification with a loss to Algeria, Paul Put’s side have won just once in four matches (D1, L2), including a 3-1 defeat to Tunisia in their group opener.

Their return to the continental finals for the first time since 2019 finally yielded a point in a 1-1 draw with Tanzania, though it felt like an opportunity missed after Allan Okello failed to convert a stoppage-time penalty.

That result leaves Uganda with just one win in their last 10 AFCON matches (D3, L6) and facing the prospect of a fifth group-stage exit in eight appearances.

Victory on Tuesday would not only revive their hopes but also keep alive the possibility of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

History offers a sliver of encouragement.

Uganda have won four of the eight previous meetings with Nigeria, drawing two and losing two – a balanced record that could fuel belief in an upset.

Team news favours continuity for the Cranes. Uganda emerged from the Tanzania draw unscathed, allowing Put to rotate again if he chooses.

The veteran coach made five changes last time out, including handing Denis Onyango the gloves ahead of Jamal Salim and the experienced goalkeeper could retain his place.

Uche Ikpeazu, who has Nigerian roots, is also pushing for a start after scoring the equaliser in that match.

Nigeria may also shuffle their pack.

Chelle made two changes from matchday one, introducing Bruno Onyemaechi at left-back and preferring Frank Onyeka in midfield and both are candidates to keep their spots.

Osimhen has now opened his AFCON account, Ndidi scored his first international goal and Lookman has found the net in back-to-back matches – form that underlines the depth of Nigeria’s attacking options.

With qualification secured, rotation is likely.

Players such as Chidera Ejuke, Moses Simon and Paul Onuachu could be handed valuable minutes as Nigeria balance momentum with management ahead of the knockout rounds.