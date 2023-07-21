Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie emerged as Nigeria's savior with her second-half penalty save against the legendary Christine Sinclair, thwarting Olympic champions Canada in a nail-biting 0-0 draw on Friday.

This fiercely contested battle saw both sides clinch a point in Group B, one of the tournament's toughest groups, featuring Ireland and co-hosts Australia.

The action-packed encounter witnessed Nigeria's Deborah Abiodun receiving the first marching orders of the tournament in the dying moments.

For Canada's 40-year-old skipper, Christine Sinclair, it was a moment of reckoning, as she sought to make history by becoming the first player ever to score in six World Cups.

Her golden opportunity came when a VAR check awarded Canada a penalty, but fate had other plans, as Nnadozie's heroic save kept Sinclair from reaching that elusive milestone.

Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's forward Christine Sinclair during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group B football match at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, July 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

In the aftermath of the pulsating match, Nnadozie could not contain her elation, calling it a dream come true.

Named the player of the match, the 22-year-old Paris FC stopper revealed her burning desire for revenge against Sinclair.

Having conceded against the legendary forward before, Nnadozie was determined to set things right this time.

Meanwhile, in a historical feat for the Philippines, the nation celebrated its first-ever qualification for a World Cup both for men and women.

Despite their incredible achievement, they faced a formidable challenge against Switzerland, who proved their mettle with a convincing 2-0 victory in Dunedin.

The match witnessed some contentious moments, with a VAR decision awarding Switzerland a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Philippines' defender Alicia Barker (L) and Switzerland's forward Ramona Bachmann fight for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between the Philippines and Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, July 21, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Ramona Bachmann displayed nerves of steel as she slotted the spot-kick past the Filipino goalkeeper, Olivia McDaniel, who could only watch helplessly as the ball sailed past her.

The Swiss, ranked 20th in the world, showed their class and dominance, doubling their lead in the 64th minute when Seraina Piubel pounced on a rebound from close range, securing a well-deserved victory.

Amid the on-field action, Australia's Women's World Cup campaign was dealt a blow as star player Sam Kerr's calf injury forced her to miss at least the opening two games.

Coach Tony Gustavsson kept the injury a secret for tactical reasons, but the omission of Kerr's name from the team sheet raised eyebrows.

After their 1-0 win against Ireland, Gustavsson finally came clean about the situation, revealing the challenges they faced leading up to the match.

As the exhilarating tournament progresses, Saturday's games promise to bring even more excitement, with the mighty United States launching their bid for an unprecedented third World Cup crown against Vietnam in Auckland.

European champions England will take on debutants Haiti in Brisbane, while China faces Denmark, and Zambia lock horns with the 2011 champions Japan in other thrilling encounters.