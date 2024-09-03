Nigeria will be led by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen as they aim to exact revenge on neighbors Benin when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers begin Wednesday.

Eguavoen stepped in as a last-minute replacement after German coach Bruno Labbadia reportedly backed out due to the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) refusal to cover his tax expenses.

Labbadia, a former Bundesliga manager, was set to face his fellow countryman Gernot Rohr, who guided Benin to a 2-1 win over Nigeria three months ago in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie scored for the Benin Cheetahs as they came from behind to stun opponents ranked 52 places higher in the world.

Victory was particularly sweet for 71-year-old Rohr, who spent five years in charge of Nigeria before being dismissed amid mounting public pressure related to disappointing results.

Losing to Benin led to the departure of former star Finidi George after just four matches as the Super Eagles coach.

Nigeria were runners-up to hosts Ivory Coast in the 2024 Cup of Nations final and boast abundant attacking talent.

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Ademola Lookman are among the stars Eguavoen can choose for the Group D showdown in the southeastern city of Uyo.

Cameroon vs. Namibia

Ongoing disagreements between the Cameroon sports ministry and the Samuel Eto'o-led national football federation have created confusion over where the Group J match will be staged.

Originally slated for Atlantic port Douala, the ministry moved the fixture to the capital, Yaounde, only for Eto'o to insist it be played in Garoua.

When the ministry chose Belgian Marc Brys as coach this year without involving Eto'o, it triggered a breakdown in relations between government and football officials.

Egypt vs. Cape Verde

Record seven-time Cup of Nations winners Egypt flopped at the 2024 tournament, losing a last-16 penalty shootout to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The tournament was a huge personal disappointment for Liverpool star and national team captain Mohamed Salah, whose group-stage injury forced an unexpectedly early return to England.

Egypt will be wary of Cape Verde in Group C despite enjoying home advantage after the island nation snatched a 99th-minute group draw at the Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast this year.

Ivory Coast vs. Zambia

Sebastien Haller, the Ivory Coast match-winner in the 2024 Cup of Nations final against Nigeria, has been ruled out as he is finalizing a transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Leganes.

"It will be a difficult match for us, but we know Zambia, having played them in the last Cup of Nations qualifying competition," said coach Emerse Fae, referring to a home win and an away loss.

Zambia, qualifiers for the last Cup of Nations after missing the previous three, must do without injured forward Patson Daka for the Group G opener.

Morocco vs. Gabon

Soufiane Rahimi, who scored in six consecutive matches for bronze medalists Morocco at the 2024 Paris Olympics to set a Games record, is among the forward options for coach Walid Regragui.

After becoming the first World Cup semifinalists from Africa in Qatar two years ago, Morocco crashed out of the Cup of Nations this year following a last-16 loss to South Africa.

The Atlas Lions qualify automatically for the 2025 finals as hosts but chose to compete in Group B to gain competitive match practice.

South Africa vs. Uganda

South Africa, who exceeded expectations by finishing third at the 2024 Cup of Nations, will lack injured captain and star goalkeeper Ronwen Williams for the Group K match in Soweto.

Forward Percy Tau is another absentee amid speculation he may leave African champions Al Ahly of Egypt to join Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, whose new coach is South African Rulani Mokwena.

Uganda is likely to be well-briefed as their former goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, has been based in South Africa since 2006 and still plays occasionally for Pretoria outfit Mamelodi Sundowns.