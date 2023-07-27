Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala turned the tide for Nigeria as she provided the kill switch in the Super Falcons' stunning 3-2 win over co-hosts Australia on Thursday with the previous finalists, the United States women's national soccer team (USWNT), and the Netherlands settling for a one-all draw.

Oshoala, who came on as a second-half substitute, brought an extra edge to Nigeria's attack, eventually sealing the victory with a crucial goal.

The match had everything a sports enthusiast could wish for – drama, goals, and even a jersey-shedding celebration.

Oshoala's heroics secured Nigeria's place at the top of Group B, sharing the spotlight with Canada, both with four points.

Despite missing key players like Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler in the game held in Brisbane, Australia dominated possession and unleashed an impressive number of shots on goal (28-10) with more on target (8-5).

However, their world-class strikers lacked the clinical finish required to secure a victory.

The turning point came in the 72nd minute when Oshoala capitalized on a defensive mixup, leaving three Australian defenders in her wake as she deftly slotted the ball into the near post with her right foot from an improbable angle.

Her electrifying goal celebration, unfortunately, earned her a yellow card.

Nigeria's double switch in the 63rd minute proved to be a masterstroke.

Just two minutes after Oshoala's entry, they scored from a corner, with three players orchestrating a sublime sequence of headers that culminated in veteran Uchiobe Ohale's precision finish.

This marked a remarkable turnaround for Nigeria, who had trailed 1-0 at halftime after the teams exchanged goals in stoppage time.

Australia now face a must-win clash against Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control their fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Final rematch

The 2019 Women's World Cup champions, the United States squared off against fellow finalists Netherlands in a heart-stopping encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams displayed immense skill and determination, making their mark atop Group E with four points each, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the group stage.

The Dutch struck first blood, with Jill Roord firing a brilliant shot into the back of the net in the 17th minute, putting the record four-time champions on the back foot.

However, the indomitable spirit of the United States shone through as their captain, Lindsey Horan, rose to the occasion in the 62nd minute, leveling the score with a well-executed header off a corner kick.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk (L) fights for the ball with USWNT's Lindsey Michelle Horan (R) during the Women's World Cup match, Wellington, New Zealand, July 27, 2023. (EPA Photo)

The 27,231-strong crowd, including the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, bore witness to an enthralling display of athleticism and skill.

The U.S. had several opportunities to seal the deal, with Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan, and Sophia Smith coming agonizingly close.

Nonetheless, the Dutch defense, led by goalkeeper Kim Thanh, put up a valiant fight to keep their hopes alive.

As the group stage heads into its final matchday, the United States, perched at the top of the table on goal difference, enter their clash against Portugal as favorites.

Meanwhile, the Dutch will look to assert their dominance against Vietnam.

Portugal eliminate Vietnam

Under the floodlights at Waikato Stadium, Portugal made history with a resounding 2-0 victory over fellow Women's World Cup debutants Vietnam.

The win, which included a goal and an assist from the brilliant Telma Encarnacao, secured Portugal's first-ever World Cup triumph.

Portugal's Telma Encarnacao (L) in action with Vietnam's Hoang Thi Loan during the Women's World Cup match at the Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand, July 27, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Portugal's coach, Francisco Neto, made a bold move by implementing seven changes to the team that previously succumbed 1-0 to the Netherlands in their Group E opener.

The gamble paid off brilliantly, as Encarnacao ignited the spark early in the match, netting a smart first-time finish from Lucia Alves' cross in the seventh minute.

The Portuguese domination continued as Encarnacao turned provider, setting up Francisca Nazareth to deliver a thunderous strike past Vietnam's goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh in the 21st minute.

Despite their valiant efforts, Vietnam struggled to create meaningful chances against the Europeans, and their journey in the tournament came to an end, leaving them determined to regroup and learn from the experience.

Portugal now stand in third place in Group E, with three points to their name ahead of a tricky match against the USWNT.