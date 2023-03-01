Çaykur Rizespor's Nigerian midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike on Wednesday expressed his excitement playing for Rizespor that he has considered the Black Sea team his home.

In an interview with IHA, the former Istanbul Başakşehir star said, "I feel amazing. I firmly believe this team has what it takes to be in the Süper Lig, and I am here to make it happen."

The Çaykur Rizespor squad has been preparing for their Samsunspor match on Saturday, in the 24th week of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) 1st Lig.

The team, led by their coach Bülent Korkmaz, will travel to the Mehmet Cengiz Facilities with anticipation and zeal to increase their chances of qualifying for the Turkish first tier.

The 23-year-old Azubuike, having joined Rizespor on loan from Pyramids FC in January 2019 before returning to his team in June 2019, rejoined the green-blue team for the 2022-2023 season.

"What we need to do as football players is to get over this as soon as possible and look ahead. We have to go on with our lives. As time passes, of course, this pain will never be said to be over, but we will get through it gradually," he reflected on the southeastern Türkiye earthquake.

"This place truly feels like my home – this I can say with absolute clarity. Since coming to Rize, I've been feeling truly blessed. I've played four matches now, each time receiving a rousing cheer from the fans. Their support has been an immense source of joy for me, and I feel certain that this team has a rightful place in the Süper Lig. That is why I'm here – to help make this dream a reality. "I'm sure we can make it happen with a little hard work," he said.