In a thrilling start to European campaigns, Turkish clubs Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, and Galatasaray stood tall in the face of their challenges to keep the Crescent-Star crest dent-free.

Beşiktaş on Thursday opened their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage journey with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

The clash, which took place at Jan Breydel Stadium, offered a tantalizing display of European football.

Club Brugge, the hosts, began the match with purpose, displaying their prowess in wide areas and creating significant chances.

However, they struggled to find the net in the face of Beşiktaş's resilient defense.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş found it challenging to make an impact in the attacking third during the first 45 minutes.

Club Brugge continued to dominate in the second half, but it was not until the 77th minute that they managed to breach the goal line, courtesy of a strike by Hans Vanaken.

The home side took a 1-0 lead, but the drama was far from over.

Two minutes from time, Cenk Tosun stepped into the spotlight, leveling the score at 1-1 with a crucial goal to grant the Black Eagles an important point from the wild.

Beşiktaş players jubilate as Cenk Tosun scores the 1-1 goal against Club Brugge during the UEFA Europa Conference League match against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel stadion, Bruges, Belgium, Sept. 2023. (EPA Photo)

The remaining minutes of the match saw no further goals, concluding the contest with a 1-1 draw.

Cenk Tosun's heroics not only secured a valuable point for Beşiktaş but also added another feather to his cap in European competitions.

With this goal, Tosun reached a remarkable milestone, becoming Beşiktaş's second-highest goal scorer in European club competitions, alongside legends like Bobo and Ricardo Quaresma.

Notably, Oktay Derelioğlu currently holds the record for the most goals scored in European competitions while wearing the black and white Beşiktaş jersey, with 14 goals to his name.

For Beşiktaş, goalkeeper Mert Günok played a crucial role in earning the team a point.

Günok made critical saves, denying Club Brugge's scoring attempts in the 50th minute against Vanaken and in the 59th and 72nd minutes against Skov Olsen.

Additionally, Beşiktaş defenders Masuaku and Bailly made vital interventions within the six-yard box in the 54th and 63rd minutes, thwarting potential goals.

However, the match was not without controversy, as Club Brugge contested that a foul had occurred in the buildup to Cenk Tosun's 88th-minute goal.

They requested a VAR review, but the goal ultimately stood, much to their frustration.

Despite drawing with Brugge, the Black Eagles currently lead the charge in group D.

Fenerbahçe's tactical shift

Beşiktaş are not the only Süper Lig side in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Fenerbahçe faced off against Nordsjaelland in a tactical battle.

Facing a litmus test, Fenerbahçe's veteran coach, İsmail Kartal, implemented a significant rotation in the starting lineup compared to their previous league match against Antalyaspor.

Kartal made seven changes to the starting lineup, giving opportunities to several players who did not feature in the Antalyaspor game.

In goal, Dominik Livakovic received the nod, while Bright Osayi-Samuel, Serdar Aziz, Alexander Djiku, and Jayden Oosterwolde formed the defensive line.

In midfield, Miguel Crespo and Fred Rodrigues were handed starting roles, while Ryan Kent, Mert Hakan Yandaş, and Joshua King comprised the attacking trio.

Michy Batshuayi led the line for Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe players celebrate after Serdar Aziz's goal against Danish side Nordsjaelland during the UEFA Europa Conference League, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Fenerbahçe's star player, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, was notably absent from the lineup due to precautionary measures following a brief injury.

Despite a rotation-heavy squad, Fenerbahçe managed to smash Danish side, Nordsjaelland 3-1, showcasing their depth and adaptability under Kartal's guidance.

The Yellow Canaries currently tail Bulgarian side Ludogorets in group H courtesy of a slender goal margin.

Lions' spectacular comeback

Last season's Süper Lig champions and the only Turkish side in the UEFA Champions League, Galatasaray delivered a stunning comeback against Copenhagen, salvaging a 2-2 draw.

The match featured high-intensity action from the outset, with both teams hungry for goals.

Copenhagen managed to break the deadlock in the 35th minute with a precise strike from Mohamed Elyounoussi, sending Galatasaray into halftime trailing 1-0.

The second half did not start well for Galatasaray, as Copenhagen extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Diogo Gonçalves in the 58th minute.

However, Galatasaray turned the tide with tactical substitutions and a pivotal moment when Copenhagen's Elias Jelert received a red card in the 73rd minute.

In a stunning comeback, Sacha Boey scored in the 86th minute, followed by Mateus Tete in the 88th minute, leveling the score at 2-2.

Galatasaray players celebrate after beating Tete's goal against Copenhagen during the UEFA Champions League match, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 20, 2023. (AA Photo)

Galatasaray's resilience earned them a valuable point in a challenging group, setting the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

While Galatasaray's Champions League group-stage struggles continue, their overall European performance remains impressive.

The team has maintained an undefeated streak in their last 17 official matches, a testament to their determination and spirit.