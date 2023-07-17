After signing on the dotted line on Monday, former Manchester City captain, Ilkay Gündoğan, has officially started his journey with Barcelona.

In a captivating signing ceremony, Gündoğan, accompanied by his family, took center stage as he committed himself to the reigning La Liga champions.

FC Barcelona's newly-signed German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (L) poses for pictures with his newborn son and his wife Sara Arfaoui during his official presentation at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Throughout the past season, Gündoğan's performances on the pitch garnered widespread attention, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in every position he played.

As his contract with Manchester City reached its conclusion, Barcelona emerged as the perfect destination for the talented Turkish German player, leading him to embark on a well-deserved vacation before diving headfirst into this new chapter of his career.

Amid an atmosphere brimming with excitement, the signing ceremony unfolded, graced by the presence of Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Gündoğan solidified his alliance with the Catalan giants by signing the official contract that marked the beginning of an exhilarating era.

German player Ilkay Gündoğan (R) and FC Barcelona's Chairman, Joan Laporta, sign the player's contract during his presentation as new club's player, Barcelona, Spain, July 17, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Having achieved remarkable success with Manchester City, winning the English Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup last season, Gündoğan bid a fond farewell to his English teammates and eagerly embraced the challenges that awaited him at Barcelona.

At the signing ceremony, Gündoğan revealed, "As a young fan, I never missed a Barcelona match on weekends. I grew up watching Rijkaard's Barça, and the influence of Pep Guardiola and numerous idols in this team shaped my journey. To now don the Barcelona jersey is an indescribable honor."

Gündoğan's extraordinary contributions to Manchester City in the 2022-23 season are impossible to overlook.

In a total of 51 matches played across various positions, the skilled midfielder showcased his prowess, tallying an impressive 11 goals and 7 assists.

Now, as Gündoğan sets foot on Barcelona's hallowed grounds, he eagerly anticipates the opportunity to make a significant impact.

The Catalan club's youthful and talented midfield lineup has not escaped his attention, and he recognizes the value of his experience in guiding and mentoring the team's emerging stars.

"Their talent is extraordinary, be it Gavi, Pedri or Luuk De Jong. I come with the experience gained from overcoming challenges in my life and career. I believe that my journey can be a source of inspiration and assistance for them," Gündoğan said.

Despite his age, Gündoğan remains steadfast in his determination to face new challenges head-on, fueling his drive to continually prove himself on the pitch.

Having worked under former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Gündoğan expects a smooth transition into La Blaugrana under Xavi.

"The style of play at Barcelona is reminiscent of what I experienced at City. Guardiola and Xavi share similar philosophies, and I felt an instant connection with Xavi from the very beginning. Our conversations reaffirmed that I had made the right decision," Gündoğan affirmed.