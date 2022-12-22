The highly touted Romanian attacking midfielder, Olimpiu Morutan, having been the target of much criticism for his performance at Türkiye's powerhouse Galatasaray, appears to have found his footing after being loaned out to Italian Serie B side Pisa.

The 23-year-old, highly rated midfielder has captured the attention of many with the awe-inspiring goals he scored and the impressive assists he made this season.

Morutan has his sights set on a transfer to the Italian Serie A side Torino, with Tuttosport reporting that Torino is adamant in their pursuit of the player.

Olimpiu Morutan, the Yellow-Reds' marquee acquisition from Romanian League powerhouse FCSB last year for a 4.1 million euro ($4.36 million) price tag, once again dazzled with his performance in Pisa.

The Romanian star managed to become the most influential name in Pisa's 3-0 victory match over Brescia, providing a masterful assist, earning a crucial penalty, and even getting one of the opposition players sent off in the process.

He was an absolute standout on the pitch, creating the most chances in 79 minutes of play and earning a perfect 10 out of 10 rating from the Italian press. Pisa currently sits seventh in the Italian Serie B, having accrued an impressive 26 points in the standings.

Morutan, whose loan contract contains a conditional compulsory loan option, has dazzled throughout the 18-week period, producing an impressive four goals and seven assists for his team.

The prodigious 23-year-old, who has notched three goals and provided five assists while wearing the iconic Galatasaray colors, is contracted to the Yellow Reds through 2026. Galatasaray has loaned another Romanian midfielder, Alexandru Cicaldau, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) club, Ittihad Kalba.

This 25-year-old has been quite productive in the league this season, already accruing one goal and one assist in 10 games. His contract with Galatasaray is set to expire in 2026 too.