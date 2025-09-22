Dani Olmo was at the heart of Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, scoring once and assisting one of Ferran Torres’ two goals with a slick backheel flick.

With Camp Nou still awaiting the necessary permits, Barcelona played their second consecutive match at the club’s training facility. Olmo’s clever flick inside the box set up Torres for the opener in the 15th minute, and a Raphinha assist extended the lead in the 34th.

Olmo capped the scoring in the 62nd minute with a precise strike from near the penalty spot, assisted by substitute Marcus Rashford. The moment was briefly interrupted when a pitch invader carrying a Palestinian flag entered the field, but the incident did not affect the goal. Security quickly removed the individual.

“We had to focus on our own performance,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “We controlled the match. It’s never easy to score three against Getafe.”

The victory moved defending champions Barcelona within two points of leaders Real Madrid, which defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday.

“It was important to come away with the three points,” Torres said.

The match was played at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which typically hosts Barcelona’s women’s teams and the men’s reserve and youth squads. The club had already played there in its home opener, a 6-0 rout of Valencia on Sept. 14.

Getafe, who had won three of their first four matches, dropped to eighth place.

Atletico Madrid’s early-season struggles continued with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, giving the club its worst league start under coach Diego Simeone after five matches.

Julian Alvarez missed a first-half penalty, and Atletico conceded a late equalizer, failing to win for the fourth time in five league matches.

Atletico’s only victories so far were a 2-0 win against Villarreal last weekend. The club has six points, its lowest total after five matches since the 2009-10 season, just before Simeone took over as coach.

“We are trying to build a new team,” Simeone said. “Several players arrived, and we knew that something like this could happen. We knew we would have to go through this process.”

Atletico had also drawn 1-1 against both Elche and Alaves after opening with a 2-1 loss at Espanyol. It was coming off a 3-2 loss at Liverpool in its Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Alvarez had his 14th-minute penalty saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman, and striker Alexander Sorloth was sent off in the 72nd minute for a hard foul after a video review.

Sorloth had replaced Alvarez about 10 minutes before being sent off. Alvarez did not hide his frustration at being substituted, but Simeone later downplayed the player’s reaction.

Atletico, which has conceded eight goals in six matches across all competitions so far, went ahead with a shot from inside the area by Conor Gallagher in the 79th minute, but Vedat Muriqi equalized for the hosts with a header in the 85th.

Mallorca remain winless with only two points.

Earlier Sunday, Celta Vigo drew 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano, while Elche beat Oviedo 1-0 at home with a ninth-minute goal by Andre Silva in a match between promoted teams.