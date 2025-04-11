Andre Onana’s struggles hit a new low Thursday night – and the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Just hours after former teammate Nemanja Matic labeled him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United history,” the Cameroon international conceded two costly goals in a dramatic 2-2 Europa League quarterfinal first-leg draw at Lyon.

Matic, now anchoring Lyon’s midfield, didn’t mince words in his pre-match press conference.

And when Thiago Almada’s curling free kick slipped past Onana after 25 minutes, the Serbian’s sting cut deeper.

United pulled level in stoppage time through Leny Yoro’s header, but the drama was far from over.

Bruno Fernandes floated a pinpoint cross for Joshua Zirkzee to nod home what looked like a late winner in the 88th. But Onana’s error returned to haunt him. He spilled Georges Mikautadze’s shot, and Rayan Cherki pounced to level things at the death.

“I think this is the worst moment to concede a goal like that,” Yoro said. “Away, 2-1 would’ve been great. Now we have to finish the job at home.”

United remain unbeaten in the competition, but sitting 13th in the Premier League, their Europa League hopes may be their last ticket to next season’s Champions League.

Spurs stunned early

In London, Tottenham’s own European rescue mission hit turbulence but didn’t crash.

Hugo Ekitike stunned Spurs with a sixth-minute goal for Eintracht Frankfurt after a slick counterattack.

But Pedro Porro leveled in the 26th, slotting home from a James Maddison cross to secure a 1-1 draw in their Europa League first leg.

“I can’t ask any more of the lads,” said Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou. “It was disappointing to concede the way we did.”

Bodo's blizzard blow

North of the Arctic Circle, Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt turned snowfall into silver linings.

Ulrik Saltnes struck twice in icy conditions to shock Lazio 2-0 on an artificial pitch. He opened the scoring with a low drive in the second half, then lobbed Christos Mandas for his second – confirmed after Alessio Romagnoli’s desperate clearance came too late.

The weather had put the match in doubt, but Saltnes’ poise in the cold left the Italian visitors reeling.

Rangers hold Bilbao

In Glasgow, Rangers survived more than 75 minutes with 10 men after Robin Pröpper was sent off in the 13th minute for hauling down Iñaki Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 draw.

Alex Berenguer missed a late penalty for the visitors, who failed to capitalize.

Perfect Chelsea

Chelsea’s Europa Conference League form remains flawless.

After a sluggish first half, they burst to life in Warsaw, beating Legia 3-0 to stay perfect in the competition.

Tyrique George broke the deadlock with his first goal for the club in the 49th minute, while Noni Madueke struck twice – including a rebound after Christopher Nkunku’s missed penalty.

Elsewhere

In other quarterfinal first legs across the continent:

Fiorentina earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory at NK Celje, with late pressure from the Slovenian hosts falling just short.

Real Betis took control of their tie with a composed 2-0 win over Polish side Jagiellonia, courtesy of second-half strikes from Willian Jose and Isco.

Rapid Vienna edged Swedish visitors Djurgarden 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal from Marco Grüll and a solid defensive effort to preserve the lead.

All second-leg encounters are scheduled for next Thursday.