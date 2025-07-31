Victor Osimhen is back in Istanbul, and this time, it’s permanent.

The Nigerian striker, who captured Galatasaray hearts last season with his golden boot-winning loan spell, touched down at Atatürk Airport late Wednesday night to a thunderous reception.

Thousands of fans flooded the General Aviation Terminal, waving flags, chanting and igniting flares in a celebration worthy of a league title.

“I’m home,” Osimhen told reporters after stepping off the jet. “Look at the crowd, look at the love. This is where I want to be.”

Osimhen’s return caps off weeks of high-stakes negotiations between Galatasaray and Italian side Napoli, where the 26-year-old had been under contract.

Galatasaray Sportif AŞ Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu personally flew to Germany to finalize the deal and escort Osimhen back to Türkiye on a private jet, signaling just how committed the club was to bringing their man home.

The striker’s agent, George Gardi, described the transfer as complex, but said Osimhen’s determination to rejoin Galatasaray played a decisive role in sealing it.

“Victor really wanted this,” Gardi said. “Napoli was tough to deal with, but Galatasaray showed Europe what kind of project they’re building. This was an incredible transfer that proves the club’s vision – to be among Europe’s elite, not just Türkiye’s.”

The reception Osimhen received reinforced just how much he means to the club and its supporters.

After clearing passport control, he waved the club’s red-and-yellow flag, led fans in the traditional “üçlü” chant, and took time to acknowledge supporters who had waited for hours to greet him.

Fans pose for a photo as they welcome Galatasaray’s Nigerian transfer target Victor Osimhen at Atatürk Airport’s General Aviation Terminal, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

In one emotional moment, he stepped away from his security detail to meet two disabled fans in the crowd, posing for photos and sharing a heartfelt exchange that quickly went viral online.

Such gestures highlight why Osimhen’s bond with Galatasaray runs deeper than most player-club relationships. His return is not just a high-profile signing – it’s a homecoming.

Central to the narrative of this transfer has been the phrase “Solo il Gala,” or “Only Galatasaray,” a slogan that took on a life of its own during the saga. Coined by Italian media and embraced by fans, it became a symbol of Osimhen’s unwavering loyalty.

“That’s been the only thing on my mind since the start of the year,” Osimhen said. “Now it’s time to focus, to meet the goals the coach and club have set. I want to give everything this season.”

That season, already brimming with expectation, now carries even greater weight. Under head coach Okan Buruk, Galatasaray are targeting more than another Süper Lig crown – they’re eyeing a breakthrough in the UEFA Champions League.

And with Osimhen back leading the line, their ambition suddenly feels much more tangible.

Last season, Osimhen’s goals were the difference as Galatasaray reclaimed the domestic title. His pace, physicality, and clinical finishing redefined the team’s attacking threat. Now, with his return confirmed, fans are dreaming even bigger.

Gardi emphasized that Osimhen didn’t just return for trophies – he returned because he belongs. “This is not about money or fame,” he said. “Victor is emotionally invested in this club.”

The message from Galatasaray is equally clear. Securing a striker of Osimhen’s caliber amid interest from other major European clubs speaks volumes about where the club sees itself.

As the new season looms, Osimhen is ready to pick up where he left off – and perhaps, take the story even further.

“The story continues,” he said. “And I’m proud it’s continuing here.”