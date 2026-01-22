Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen said he is doing his part off the pitch as well as on it, revealing that he has been speaking directly with Nigerian compatriots Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika in an effort to lure them to Istanbul.

Speaking after Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen struck a measured tone, emphasizing collective responsibility over individual presence.

“I can’t achieve anything without my teammates,” he said. “It’s not true to say we only lose when I’m not here, we’ve lost games when I’ve played, too. What matters is that we keep fighting together.”

The 27-year-old forward said the team has already turned the page on past setbacks.

“What’s done is done. We’re focused on continuing our fight in the Champions League and the Süper Lig,” Osimhen said. “Together, we’ll keep working to make Galatasaray bigger.”

Osimhen also confirmed ongoing conversations with Lookman and Onyedika, both of whom are on Galatasaray’s transfer radar.

He said those talks took place during international duty, including the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

“I told them about the Galatasaray fans, how big this club is, and how beautiful the country is,” Osimhen said. “They’re grown men, they’ll make their own decisions. But their arrival would be good for the club, the players and the supporters.”

He reserved particular praise for Onyedika, highlighting his fluid style and technical quality.

“He’s a very good player, very smooth on the ball. If he comes, he would add a lot to this team,” Osimhen said. “I’m trying to convince both of them. I’d love to see them play with us at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Reflecting on the closing moments against Atletico Madrid, including a late chance created by Osimhen and missed by Sara, the striker downplayed any lingering frustration.

“What happens on the pitch stays on the pitch,” he said. “We created chances. We deserved to win, and so did they. It was a big fight.”

The discussion, he added, ended in the dressing room. “That match is over for us. Now we focus on the next one.”