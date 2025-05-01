As European giants circle Galatasaray's star striker Victor Osimhen, a high-stakes transfer shuffle is gaining speed – one that could hand archrivals Fenerbahçe a double boost.

Victor Osimhen, on loan from Napoli, has been Galatasaray's spearhead this season, notching a career-equaling 31 goals and eight assists in 36 matches.

His goals have powered Galatasaray into a commanding position in the Süper Lig title race, five points clear with five matches remaining.

But Osimhen’s fate could now reshape the transfer ambitions of both Turkish rivals – and ripple through Europe’s elite clubs.

With Manchester United backing out of their long-standing pursuit of Osimhen – preferring Sporting's red-hot Swede Viktor Gyokeres (52 goals, 12 assists in 48 games) – Liverpool and Juventus have surged to the front of the race.

Domino effect

Reports from the British press suggest Liverpool are eyeing Osimhen or Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to reinforce their frontline this summer.

The Reds are set to begin talks with Napoli as soon as the season ends, with personal talks with Osimhen likely to follow.

Should Liverpool land the Nigerian marksman, Fenerbahçe stand to benefit in more ways than one.

Darwin Nunez on the block

If Osimhen arrives at Anfield, Darwin Nunez – who’s struggled to live up to his 85 million euro ($96.1 million) price tag – would likely be offloaded.

The Uruguayan has managed just five league goals in 26 matches and one in nine Champions League appearances this season.

Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe have reportedly placed Nunez at the top of their summer wish list.

Sources say the Special One considers the 25-year-old his “dream striker” and is personally invested in convincing him to make the move.

Nunez is reportedly open to a transfer where he can secure more consistent playing time.

Juventus' pressure, Napoli reluctant

With United turning their attention elsewhere, Juventus have intensified efforts to land Osimhen.

Their new coach, Igor Tudor, wants the Nigerian as a direct replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

But Napoli are said to be reluctant to strengthen a direct Serie A rival, complicating Juve’s pursuit.

Galatasaray not giving up

Galatasaray, however, are not ready to part ways with their talisman.

Club secretary Eray Yazgan confirmed their intent to retain Osimhen beyond the summer – if the financial stars align.

“Let’s first enjoy watching Osimhen in the Super League,” Yazgan told HT Spor. “If the conditions are right for both the club and the player, it may happen. But for now, our full focus is on winning two trophies.”

Despite speculation linking him with Arsenal, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona and others, Osimhen remains focused. “I haven’t made any decision about my future,” he recently said. “I’ll consider offers at the end of the season.”

With a 75 million euro release clause and top clubs circling, his future may shape not only Galatasaray’s destiny – but Fenerbahçe’s, too.