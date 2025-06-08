Victor Osimhen has again turned down Saudi riches, rejecting Al-Hilal’s 90 million euro ($103 million) mega-offer to prioritize his European ambitions, leaving Galatasaray in pole position to land the Nigerian star in a fiercely competitive summer race.

According to transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, Napoli and Al-Hilal had agreed to a 75 million euro deal, matching Osimhen’s release clause, but the Super Eagles striker personally refused to join the 2024 Saudi Pro League champions, despite a jaw-dropping offer of 30 million euros per year – roughly 890,000 euros per week over three seasons – plus bonuses.

Al-Hilal had gone all in, with new boss Simone Inzaghi even calling Osimhen directly.

The club, fueled by funds initially earmarked for a failed Mohamed Salah bid, had made Osimhen their top target for December’s FIFA Club World Cup clash against Real Madrid.

But Osimhen wasn’t swayed. For him, money isn’t the goal – Champions League football is.

This isn’t the first time he’s turned down Saudi advances.

In 2023, he rejected a 1.2 million euro-per-week tax-free package from Al-Hilal, and a separate move to Al-Ahli collapsed after Napoli raised the asking price last minute.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has consistently reiterated the striker’s focus on elite European competition.

Galatasaray gain momentum

Galatasaray – where Osimhen has dazzled on loan with 37 goals in 41 appearances – now sees a golden opportunity.

The Turkish champions, fresh off a domestic double, are pushing hard to make the deal permanent. Club president Dursun Özbek has lined up sponsorships to fund a four-year offer worth 26 million euros annually, with 21 million euros fixed and 5 million euros in bonuses.

The proposed transfer fee stands at 60-65 million euros, just shy of Napoli’s demand.

Osimhen has told Özbek he’s willing to stay, moved by the club’s ambition, Champions League status, and unmatched fan support. “The love here is something I’ve never felt,” he said. “This is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Yet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains a tough negotiator.

Even last summer, he dismissed a 140 million euro offer from Al-Hilal and infamously demanded 500 million euros.

For now, he’s holding firm on the 75 million euro clause.

Galatasaray’s ability to bridge the 10-15 million euro gap remains uncertain, especially with another Italian giant, likely Juventus, lurking with a package ready to match Osimhen’s salary demands.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are monitoring the situation, but Napoli’s valuation and financial fair play concerns have cooled their interest.

Chelsea’s pursuit was once intense, with club legends Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel personally calling Osimhen, but the deal fell through on both financial and personal fronts.

Al-Hilal’s failed pursuit reflects a broader challenge for the Saudi Pro League.

Despite attracting big names like Neymar and Ruben Neves, convincing younger stars like Osimhen – and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes – has proven harder. For now, the door to Saudi Arabia remains shut.

But as the Saudi window closes on June 10, the race is wide open.