Galatasaray are set to finalize the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history, with Victor Osimhen scheduled to sign a permanent deal on Saturday.

The Nigerian striker, who dazzled during a loan spell from Napoli last season, will complete a 75 million euros ($88 million) move that not only breaks Süper Lig records but signals Galatasaray’s growing ambition in Europe.

The 26-year-old forward scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions during the 2024-25 campaign, playing a pivotal role in securing both the Süper Lig title and Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen poses for a photo after signing a year-long loan deal from Napoli, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 5, 2024. (IHA Photo)

His performances turned him into a cult hero and a vital part of manager Okan Buruk’s tactical setup.

Negotiations between Galatasaray and Napoli were drawn out due to the firm stance of Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who insisted on the full value of Osimhen’s 75 million euro release clause.

Despite the complexity of the deal and Galatasaray’s financial constraints under Turkish Football Federation (TFF) regulations, the Istanbul club eventually reached an agreement.

The transfer agreement includes an initial 40 million euro payment, with the remaining 35 million euros to be paid in installments by the end of 2026.

An additional 5 million euros is tied to performance bonuses, primarily based on Osimhen’s goal-scoring record.

Napoli have also secured a 10% sell-on clause for any profit above 75 million euros in a future transfer, and a unique clause prevents Osimhen from being sold to another Serie A club until July 2027.

Final bank guarantees and financial paperwork are expected to be submitted to Napoli by July 30.

Once approved, the transfer will be made official, ending a high-profile saga that has gripped fans in both Türkiye and Italy.

Osimhen will then sign his contract ahead of Galatasaray’s final preseason match against Lazio, with a grand unveiling event planned at RAMS Park.

Osimhen’s new deal will see him earn between 16 million euros and 18 million euros annually on a three-year contract, with an optional fourth year.

That salary places him among the highest-paid players in Süper Lig history and underscores Galatasaray’s commitment to building a squad capable of competing on the continental stage.

Pride and passion

The striker’s decision to remain in Istanbul came despite massive offers from other clubs.

Osimhen turned down a 160 million euro offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal and rejected Premier League interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

The striker’s relationship with Napoli had deteriorated over the previous year, making a return to the Italian club unlikely, while his emotional bond with Galatasaray and its supporters tipped the scales in the Turkish club’s favor.

Head coach Okan Buruk said he never doubted Osimhen would return. “He experienced a level of love here that he had never seen before,” Buruk said. “I thought it wouldn’t be easy for him to leave, and he didn’t let us down.”

Osimhen’s arrival comes as part of a broader squad overhaul by Galatasaray, who also recently secured former Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané on a three-year deal. The club is actively preparing for the UEFA Champions League campaign and hopes the duo will form the backbone of a revitalized attack.

Still, Galatasaray must make adjustments to meet foreign player quotas imposed by the TFF.

Several players, including Victor Nelsson, Carlos Cuesta, Elias Jelert, and Przemyslaw Frankowski, could be sent out on loan, while Alvaro Morata has already transferred to Serie A side Como.

The transfer fee for Osimhen eclipses the previous Süper Lig record of 19.5 million euros paid by Fenerbahçe for Youssef En-Nesyri in 2024.