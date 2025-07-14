Here is the simplest way to put it.

Victor Osimhen wants Galatasaray. Galatasaray want Osimhen. But Napoli? They want 75 million euros ($87.4 million) – no questions, no discounts.

The high-stakes transfer saga surrounding Napoli’s Nigerian star striker took another dramatic turn over the weekend as negotiations between the Italian and Turkish clubs entered a tense stalemate, entangled in financial demands, missing guarantees, and the looming figure of a possible replacement.

As of Monday, the outcome hangs delicately in the balance, awaiting a decision from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Despite growing optimism from Istanbul, no concrete financial guarantee has reached Napoli.

Reports from Turkish and Nigerian media suggesting a breakthrough have proven premature.

Talks have slowed, caught between Galatasaray’s ambition and Napoli’s unyielding valuation of their most prized asset.

Napoli, holding firm, continue to demand 75 million euros for the 26-year-old forward who scored 37 goals and recorded eight assists last season.

Their latest proposal includes 55 million euros upfront and 20 million euros in structured installments, provided all payments are backed by credible guarantees.

Galatasaray, attempting to find common ground, countered with an offer of 40 million euros in cash and 35 million euros in two future payments.

While the total value meets Napoli’s asking price, the Italian side is less convinced by the structure.

The Turkish club, led by Abdullah Kavukcu, has been active on the frontlines of the negotiation, traveling to Milan to finalize terms.

However, logistical delays, including the funeral of former Galatasaray executive İsmail Sarıkaya, have temporarily stalled momentum.

A key roadblock remains Galatasaray’s unwillingness to provide a bank guarantee, citing financial strain over a one-month period.

In response, the club increased its upfront payment to 40 million euros, hoping the gesture would sway Napoli’s board.

A final answer is expected from De Laurentiis soon. If approved, Osimhen could be on his way to Istanbul within days.

Osimhen has already made his intentions clear.

Separated from Napoli’s first team and training individually, the Nigerian striker has communicated his desire to leave and wear the iconic “parçalı” shirt of Galatasaray.

His determination has added pressure on Napoli, although it has yet to change their stance.

Lucca plot twist

Meanwhile, Napoli have identified a potential successor.

The club has been in advanced talks with Udinese to sign 24-year-old forward Lorenzo Lucca as a direct replacement.

But in an unexpected twist, Galatasaray have also entered the race for Lucca, adding yet another layer to the already-complicated negotiation.

Some insiders view this move as a strategic counter by Galatasaray, possibly intended to put pressure on Napoli.

Napoli’s discussions with Udinese have reportedly surpassed the 30 million euro mark, but the deal has hit a wall.

Frustrated by delays, Lucca has issued a two-day ultimatum: finalize the move or risk losing him to other suitors, including Galatasaray.

The situation has placed Napoli in a difficult position, as the unresolved Osimhen transfer has created a bottleneck, delaying their pursuit of a new striker and complicating their recruitment plans.

Adding to the chaos, Napoli recently urged Osimhen to reconsider an earlier offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal, but the striker declined, reaffirming his preference to join the Lions.

Despite rumors, no meetings have been scheduled in Milan to push the transfer forward tonight.

Galatasaray’s directors are now expected to return to Istanbul in a renewed effort to secure the bank guarantees needed to finalize the deal.

Italian media, including Corriere dello Sport, have described the Napoli-Galatasaray saga as a chess game with no end in sight. Lucca’s involvement, Osimhen’s firm stance, and financial deadlock have transformed this summer’s most talked-about transfer into a multi-layered standoff.