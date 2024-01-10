Marc Overmars, the former Netherlands international, is set to face a ban from holding any position in professional football for at least a year due to his inappropriate behavior toward women at Ajax Amsterdam, as reported by the Dutch newspaper NRC on Tuesday.

NRC quoted the world football body FIFA as saying it had taken over the suspension handed to Overmars in the Netherlands late last year.

Overmars quit his job at Ajax in February 2022, admitting to "unacceptable" behavior after it emerged within the club that he had sent inappropriate messages and photographs to several women who worked there.

An independent sports tribunal last year banned Overmars from any position in Dutch football for two years over the incidents, with a one-year suspension.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) then asked FIFA to turn the domestic suspension into a global one.

Overmars is the technical director at Belgian side Royal Antwerp, whom he joined shortly after his sudden departure from Ajax.

FIFA and the KNVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Overmars told NRC that the former Netherlands, Arsenal and Barcelona wingers were informed of the suspension but were not yet ready to comment.

Overmars could appeal FIFA's sanction, the newspaper said.