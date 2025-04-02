Former football star Mesut Özil has criticized Turkish opposition-backed calls for a boycott against "government-aligned" businesses, warning against economic harm and social division following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu on corruption charges.

“Let’s not harm our local and national brands under the guise of a boycott. Let’s protect our social cohesion!” Özil wrote on X late Tuesday, urging unity as political debates intensify.

Boycott calls stir controversy

The boycott movement, spearheaded by opposition figures, targets businesses perceived as supportive of the government.

Critics argue that such actions only serve to deepen economic instability and harm national interests.

Prosecutors in Istanbul have launched an investigation into the “divisive” initiative and those promoting it.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has attempted to rally its supporters through nationwide protests.

Caught in crossfire

Özil, 36, a longtime supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, faced criticism from opposition circles for opposing the boycott.

A CHP politician mocked him on X, questioning his national allegiance. Özil fired back: “I played for Germany and have never doubted my loyalty to my country and my nation.”

Having recently joined a key leadership committee in Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Özil’s comments reinforced his alignment with the government, drawing backlash from opposition figures.

Divisive opposition rhetoric

AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik condemned CHP leader Özgür Özel for what he called “dangerous and polarizing politics.” In a fiery social media statement, Çelik accused Özel of moving from an opposition stance to “a direct threat against Türkiye.”

“He has stripped the CHP of its governance vision and reduced it to a tool for social division,” Çelik said, arguing that Özel’s rhetoric was driven by “fanaticism, threats and profiling citizens.”

The CHP is rallying its supporters to the streets, vowing to continue protests as opposition leaders denounce Imamoğlu’s arrest as politically motivated.

The government, however, maintains that the legal process is independent and condemns efforts to manipulate the situation for political gain.