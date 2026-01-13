Mesut Özil has never hidden where his heart lies, and Fenerbahçe’s latest triumph only strengthened that bond.

The former Germany international praised Fenerbahçe’s performance after their convincing win over Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup final, calling the victory a source of shared joy for everyone connected to the club.

Speaking to İhlas Haber Ajansı (İHA), Özil said the derby win was deserved and expressed hope that it would be a springboard for more silverware this season.

“Fenerbahçe played very well and deserved to win against Galatasaray,” Özil said. “Hopefully, this is just the beginning. Fenerbahçe’s happiness is our happiness. As Fenerbahçe supporters, we always pray for their success. Everything is progressing beautifully, and I hope they celebrate the league championship at the end of the season.”

Fenerbahçe sealed the 2025 Turkish Super Cup on Saturday, with a dominant 2-0 victory at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

New signing, Matteo Guendouzi, opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Jayden Oosterwolde struck early in the second half, capping a controlled display that earned the Yellow-Navy Blues their 10th Super Cup title and ended an 11-year wait for the trophy.

For Özil, who wore the Fenerbahçe shirt between 2021 and 2022 after a glittering career with Real Madrid and Arsenal and a World Cup title with Germany in 2014, the result carried emotional weight.

Though he retired from professional football in 2023, he remains a vocal supporter and a familiar figure around Turkish football.

Beyond reflecting on the derby victory, Özil also offered insight into his post-playing ambitions. While he did not rule out coaching in the future, his immediate focus is on youth development.

“I’m not saying no to coaching forever. You never know what the future holds,” he said. “But I’m planning to establish an academy. God willing, in about one year, I will open an academy in Ümraniye.”

The project would mark Özil’s most concrete step into football development since his retirement.

He has previously spoken about his desire to give back to the game through academy work, drawing on his own journey through elite youth systems and aiming to create opportunities for young players in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe have wasted little time in turning the page from celebration to preparation.

Fresh off the Super Cup victory, the team has resumed training at the Can Bartu Facilities under coach Domenico Tedesco ahead of their next challenge in the 2025-26 Ziraat Turkish Cup.

The Yellow Canaries will face Beyoğlu Yeni Çarşı FK in their second Group C match on Wednesday.

With a tight schedule following the derby, players who logged heavy minutes in the final focused on recovery work, while others took part in full tactical sessions.

Tedesco is expected to rotate his squad, offering opportunities to fringe players and young prospects as the club looks to maintain momentum on multiple fronts.

The training session also carried a nostalgic note, with former Fenerbahçe favorites Bruno Alves and Miroslav Stoch visiting the facilities and watching part of the workout.